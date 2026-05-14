Regus Expands Abuja Footprint With New Jabi Co-Working Hub

* Targets airport corridor after unveiling sixth facility in capital

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Global workspace provider IWG has expanded its presence in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with the unveiling of a new Regus co-working facility in Jabi, Abuja, as the company intensifies efforts to meet rising demand for flexible office spaces in Nigeria.

The facility, inaugurated during an opening ceremony attended by business executives and partners, represents the sixth Regus location in Abuja and forms part of the company’s broader strategy to deepen its footprint across major commercial districts in the country.

Speaking at the event, the Country Manager of IWG, Mr. Ayo Akinmade, said the new centre was designed to provide businesses with ready-to-use office infrastructure that eliminates the burden of setting up and maintaining conventional workspaces.

According to him, the Jabi facility is being developed in two phases, with the first phase already operational across two levels comprising nine offices, three meeting rooms, a lounge, kitchenette, reception services and other complementary business support amenities.

He disclosed that the second phase, currently under construction, would be completed within the next two months and would mirror the existing structure, creating a larger integrated workspace environment.

Akinmade said the company chose Jabi as part of its plan to strategically cover key business districts in Abuja after already establishing operations within the Central Business District and the Transcorp axis.

“We are looking at all the different business areas in Abuja and Jabi become a natural location to cover. We are also targeting somewhere around the airport corridor to complete the range we require,” he said.

He noted that the growing demand for flexible office solutions was driving the company’s expansion, stressing that many businesses preferred plug-and-play work environments instead of investing heavily in office infrastructure.

“Our objective is to create an environment where all a client needs to do is come with a laptop and start working immediately,” he stated.

Akinmade explained that subscribers to Regus services enjoy access not only to the Abuja location they register with, but also to thousands of affiliated workspaces worldwide.

He said the network currently spans more than 7,000 locations globally, including facilities in Lagos, Port Harcourt, London and other major cities.

Under the arrangement, clients pay monthly subscriptions and can access any Regus location within the network at no additional cost, subject to their membership plan.

Also speaking at the event, a representative of Logitech Integrated Services, Mr. Sylvester Egweni, described the partnership with Regus as a strategic move aimed at strengthening the company’s global outlook.

Egweni said the collaboration aligned with Logitech’s operations, noting that both organisations shared similar interests in delivering infrastructure and workspace solutions.

“It is not difficult to understand why we partnered with a globally recognised brand like Regus. The services align with what we do in project delivery and infrastructure support,” he said.

The ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting session performed jointly by Egweni and Akinmade, followed by a guided tour of the new facility coordinated by the Centre Manager, Esther Omena.

The event also included presentations on Regus products and services delivered by the company’s Sales Director, Joshua Durunguma, while closing remarks were delivered by the Property Director of IWG, Oyebimpe Oyedeji.

Addressing concerns over the potential misuse of co-working spaces by fraudsters, Akinmade said the company had strengthened its Know Your Customer procedures and maintained close collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

He stated that prospective clients are required to submit identity verification and proof-of-address documentation before being granted access to office facilities.

According to him, while some business disputes are occasionally misconstrued as fraud allegations, the company remains vigilant in identifying suspicious activities and promptly notifying security authorities whenever necessary.

“Our business is to facilitate legitimate business operations, not fraud. We continue to improve our compliance processes and work with relevant authorities to address emerging risks,” he added.