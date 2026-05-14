Ex-Ondo Governor Mimiko Joins APC

Fidelis David in Akure

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, on Thursday formally joined the All Progressives Congress, APC, at his Ward 7, Ondo West Local Government Area Secretariat in Ondo town.

Mimiko, who had before now resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was received by the Ward Executive of the Party, the Local Government Executive, and the State Chairman of the party Hon Kolawole Babatunde as well as party faithful from within Ondo City.

“There are a lot of good things being done by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government, and though much more will still have to be done, I am coming in to lend my support to ongoing efforts to keep Nigeria on the path of peace, progress and genuine development”.

“The NELFUND initiative to democratise access to education is another commendable effort of Mr. President which must be applauded and for an avowed supporter of State Pokice like myself current effort to decentralise policing as being pursued is another reason I am happy to be part of the current effort under Mr. President”, Mimiko said after formally joining the party.

It will be recalled that while many of Mimiko’s close associates had moved to the APC before the last governorship election in Ondo State, he remained within the PDP, though playing little or no active part until his resignation more than a month ago.

In putting in his resignation then, he said he had to clear speculations and inquiries about his status, saying that having been somewhat distanced from party activities, he was putting it on record that he is “no longer a member of the PDP.”

Hon Kolawole Babatunde, welcoming Mimiko on behalf of the governor and other members of the party in the state, said Mimiko is a progressive in all ramifications having posted remarkable results in health, education, infrastructure and so many other areas of life, in and out of office. “Mimiko is a progressive all through and his coming into the APC is like a homecoming,” he said.

He added that President “Tinubu’s every initiative and effort are progressive in nature and are yielding positive results that are endearing to other positive and progressive-minded Nigerians.

Also speaking, Hon. Joseph Iranola Akinlaja, former Member of the House of Representatives, representing Ondo East and West Federal Constituency, said the arrival of Mimiko into the APC climaxes the full and final movement of the Mimiko political movement into the APC in Ondo State.

“Before now, some of us had moved into the APC mostly with his consent, but now feel fully satisfied that he has finally joined us so that we can all contribute to the landslide electoral success of President Tinubu and all the party’s candidates in all subsequent elections,” Akinlaja said.

In attendance were Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, Commissioner for Infrastructure, Olawoye Ayorinde, Wale Akinlosotu, Chief Mrs Lola Fagbemi, fmr Commissioners in Ondo State, fmr SSG, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, Biola Oladapo of Ondo West 1, Senator Gbenga Ogunniya, Ade Adeniyi, Mrs. Adenike Okawoye, Mama Aserere, Mrs. Funlola Oluwadare, Olabisi Johnson, Current MHR, Ondo East West, Hon Abiola Makinde, Hon Jibayo Adeyeye, Dr Michael Ajilo, Vice Chairman, Ondo West LGA, Hon Oluwole Bashiru, among many others.