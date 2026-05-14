Why Asisat Oshoala Still Resonates With Young Nigerians

As Asisat Oshoala prepares for another Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign with the Nigeria women’s national football team, attention is once again shifting beyond her performances on the pitch to the story that has defined her career. From growing up in Lagos to becoming one of Africa’s most recognisable female footballers, Oshoala’s rise has increasingly come to represent persistence and self-belief for many young Nigerians navigating difficult economic and social realities.

It is also why her partnership with Amstel Malta continues to resonate beyond traditional celebrity endorsements. Unlike campaigns built purely around fame, the collaboration leaned heavily into Oshoala’s personal journey — from playing football against the wishes of her family to building a career across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

“The story of Amstel and me is one of an easy connection,” Oshoala said during the partnership campaign. “With the reputation the brand has and the traits I have, Amstel Malta’s campaign is the perfect fit for me.”

Before global recognition, Oshoala’s path was marked by resistance and uncertainty. Football was not initially considered a viable future for her, but she continued playing and later joined FC Robo Queens after secondary school. Years later, she has become one of the most decorated players in African women’s football.

For many young Nigerians, particularly women seeking visibility in male-dominated spaces, Oshoala’s appeal lies not only in her success but in the consistency behind it. Her career has unfolded during a period when younger audiences increasingly value resilience and authenticity over displays of glamour or celebrity.

During Amstel Malta’s International Women’s Day #AskAsisat Live session with Osas Ighodaro, Oshoala reflected on her approach to success.

“What’s the point of doing anything if you’re not going to give it your best?” she said. “Success for me is achieving my dreams, and if I’m living my dream, I’m working hard and happy doing it.”

With WAFCON drawing closer, that message — of persistence, discipline, and steady self-improvement — continues to shape how many Nigerians see Oshoala: not just as a football star, but as a reflection of the values they aspire to.