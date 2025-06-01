President Urges Muslims to Adhere to Quranic Teachings to Achieve Peace, End Bloodshed

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Muslims in Nigeria to draw guidance from the Holy Quran’s teachings and values, to promote peace, prosperity and end violence in some parts of the country.



Speaking in Kano during the grand finale of President Tinubu’s mother, Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji Quran Recitation Competition, organised by Senator Bashir Lado, the president insisted that the Holy Book is a complete guide for humanity.



Represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Political and Other Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, President Tinubu, hints that,” this Quranic Recitation Competition is more than just a contest of vocal prowess, but is a spiritual journey – a testament to dedication, discipline and devotion.”



“The Quran is the divine word of Allah; a complete guide for humanity; a source of light wisdom and solace, as such the need for strictly adhering to its teaching is required for all the Muslims Ummah to change the narrative.



“I urge you all to strictly adhere to the teachings of this noble book as that will for sure lead us to a peaceful coexistence where a prosperous society devoid of hatred and bloodshed will be achieved”.



President Tinubu said: “As we witness this beautiful recitation today, let us all be reminded of the Quranic message of peace, unity, justice and compassion, let us strive to continue love by its teachings to embody its principles in our daily lives.”



The recitation was attended by hundreds of Quranic reciters, who held a special prayer session to honor the memory of Tinubu’s mother, Abibatu Mogaji, with a special focus on praying for peace and stability in the country.



Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, who convened the programme in Kano, said the gathering was not a political event, nor was it tied to any campaign or partisan agenda.



“Mr. President was not a mere administrative duty; it was a deeply personal mission that spoke to the values you embody, respect for legacy, fidelity to memory and everlasting power of maternal love.



“When a man loses a father he loses an anchor, but when a man loses a mother, he loses the sky – the shade of unconditional love, the whisper of midnight prayers the lap that comforted even the strongest Man all gone save in memory.



“Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji left behind the richness of her Spirit and legacy of her values, and that legacy stands before us today in her son,” Lado stated.