Tinubu Consolidates an Expanding APC, Dwindling Opposition Weighs Counter Options

With just less than two years to the 2027 general election, President Bola Tinubu, has begun to consolidate his chances ahead of a potential second term run with an expanding party base amid dwindling opposition that has been hit by mass defections to the ruling party.

At the same time, the opposition coalition, too, has started to mull the options before it, chief of which is to either align with one of the existing parties or form a new one.

This is coming on the heels of a major boost to the President’s 2027 potential bid, as key apparatchiks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including governors of the party, members of the national assembly and other stakeholders endorsed him for another term in office yesterday.

However, Tinubu, for the first time yesterday, reacted to the unceasing defection from the opposition parties to the APC and the alleged decent to one-party state, saying, “don’t blame a people bailing out a sinking ship. I am expecting more to come.”

The president, who insisted that the development reflected democratic choices, not one-party threat, promised that the next two years would be great for the Nigerian people.

Tinubu, who spoke at the APC National Summit held at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, also stressed that the 1999 Constitution guaranteed freedom of movement and association.

According to him, it’s one party that was ruling and driving the aspirations of Nigerians.

“You don’t blame a people bailing out a sinking ship. I am expecting more to come, that is the game. We are in a constitutional democracy that guarantees the freedom of movement and the freedom of association. Welcome to the progressives,” he said.

Responding to concerns that the influx of prominent figures joining the APC could lead Nigeria to a one-party state, the president asserted that the defections demonstrated the democratic preferences and ambitions of the populace.

Tinubu, who was assertive, promised to lead the nation to the promise land.

“I’m glad about what we have and I’m expecting more to come. That is the game. We’re in a constitutional democracy. Don’t forget the freedom of movement and the freedom of association are not criminally punishable.

“Welcome to the progressives. Sweep them clean. The endorsement today, the ‘carry go’ expression—I know road. We will lead you on to that promised land,” he declared.

Tinubu’s comments came amid mounting concerns in opposition circles that the political landscape might be tilting dangerously toward single-party dominance.

He gave reassurances on the nation’s economic trajectory, stating that the administration’s efforts to revamp Nigeria’s economy were yielding results.

His words: “The resuscitation of the Nigerian economy is on course. The hope is standing before you—take it on. You are the leaders and the conscience of this country. Nigeria will be industrialised. The next two years will be great. We have the mission, we have the vision.”

Referring to party faithful and supporters, some of whom might feel left out of political appointments thus far, the president called for more patience and trust.

“To many of you I have not offered political positions, be patient, many things are coming,” he said, signaling a broader inclusion strategy as his administration advances.

On the fuel subsidy removal policy, which his administration owned two years ago after it was removed by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu said it was well justified, noting that a large chunk of savings from the subsidy regime had gone into healthcare provision, education and security.

The president, however, described his deputy, Kashim Shettima as a member of his administration’s think tank.

“Mr Vice President, even if I will stand on existing protocol, I will recognise you because you are a member of the Think tank,” he said.

The path to the 2027 presidential election might have begun to ease off for President Tinubu with about two years to the end of his first term as the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party’s National Assembly caucus and other members of the APC have thrown their weight behind the president’s re-election.

The vote of confidence passed on the president came at the APC National Summit held on yesterday at the Banquet hall of the Presidential Villa.

The event, which was meant to review the midterm performance of the Tinubu administration was turned to an endorsement summit for his re-election bid.

Chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum and the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, revealed that APC governors met at their meeting on Wednesday and expressed satisfaction on the midterm performance of the president.

“As I speak only this afternoon, members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum met at my lodge and took five different decisions to bring to the leadership and members of our great party. Taking advantage of this summit that we are satisfied with, the mid term review and performance evaluation report of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We are aware that Nigerian nation is moving in the right direction, economically, socially and politically, and that we are convinced that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria will get to her destination faster in prosperity.

“We have made the resolution of these governors that the president to be used and be Adopted as our flag bearer for 2027 presidential election, for the second time in office.

“That the governors produced by All Progressive Congress are hereby charged to take responsibility to manage federal government policies, occupied the political space in their domains and take responsibility for winning all elections in their states,” he said.

Uzodinma, therefore, moved a motion that Tinubu be adopted as the party’s candidate in 2027, and the motion was seconded by the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on his part, said though things were difficult for Tinubu in 2023, he could see everything turning around for him in 2027.

Akpabio recalled that during the campaign for 2023 elections, large rallies in some regions were organised but when votes were announced, Tinubu could not get 25 per cent from those regions.

“So, there is no need for eloquent speeches. Let the results that will come in 2027 reflect the action and the speeches that we are saying here today.

“Please note that in politics, it’s not over until it’s over. It’s the tree that bears the sweetest fruit that also gets the highest amount of stones.

“So, everything said here will show that yes, you are on course. You did it in Lagos, you are doing it in Nigeria. Even Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, has changed. The diplomats have confirmed that. This was not the way it was before you came. The economy has changed.

“But the reality is that we are not there yet, and we don’t want them there. Of course, Mischief makers are still meeting in the night, so politics is the game of witchcraft. They meet in the night, and things change in the day.”

On a lighter note, Akpabio faulted Uzodinma for moving the motion to pass vote of confidence in Tinubu, saying as members of the legislative arm, they were in better position to move the motion while Abbas seconded.

On that premise, he said, “I move that the president be returned as the candidate of the APC in 2027 and as the President of Nigeria.”

The motion was seconded by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

Abbas, while speaking, noted that as they turned their gaze on 2027, they must acknowledge both the achievements they had made and the challenges that lay ahead.

He said this was the time for every APC stakeholder to intensify grassroots engagement, articulate the achievements of the administration in clear and compelling terms.

Abbas added: “Now is the time for every APC stakeholder to take our message directly to our communities. An electoral victory in 2027 will not be won on paper alone. It can only be secured by the confidence we inspire among our people.

“We can only inspire confidence by demonstrating how our policies are improving people’s lives and how they will continue to enhance the lives of Nigerians.

“All of us must effectively market the successes of the Tinubu Administration, specifically the recovery of fiscal health, the job creation drive, the expansion of infrastructure, and the security gains.

“Every APC governor, every APC Senator and Member, every Minister and Commissioner, every Special Adviser and Assistant, every Board Member, and indeed every political appointee of this government must also collaborate with the president to translate his initiatives into tangible benefits that resonate with citizens across every ward.”

In his remarks, the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, said the forum was not only meant to serve as a convergence of ideas and ideals but as a moment of reflection on where the party stood, what it has achieved, and what lay ahead for it and the country.

He said at the heart of their current political and developmental journey was the Renewed Hope Agenda – a bold and necessary blueprint put forth by Tinubu.

He stressed that the agenda was not just a political slogan; it was a comprehensive vision aimed at resetting the foundations of governance, restoring economic vibrancy, and instilling a renewed sense of national purpose.

He said when the president campaigned on the Renewed Hope Agenda, he was not offering empty slogans, he was presenting a contract with the Nigerian people, a bold vision for economic revitalisation, institutional renewal, and inclusive development.

According to him, “Barely two years now into his administration, we can confidently say that Renewed Hope is no longer a vision on paper, it is a reality in motion.”

Ganduje noted that as the governing party, they must rise as the first and most steadfast defenders and implementers of this vision and as progressives.

“As I stand before you, I must stress this truth: we cannot go into the future divided, unprepared, or reactive. The challenges of our nation require a cohesive, disciplined, and ideologically sound party.

“Our goal must not only be to win elections, but to lead with purpose, to earn the trust of Nigerians continuously, and to inspire belief in governance again,” he added.

At another function, the APC North Central zone has also endorsed Tinubu to run for another tenure of four years ahead of the 2027 elections.

The political leaders from the zone made their decision known on Wednesday night in Abuja at the APC North Central zone stakeholders’ meeting.

The motion to endorse Tinubu for 2027 was moved by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

While reading the communique after the meeting, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdulahi Sule commended the president for the numerous developmental strides being executed across the North Central zone.

The communique was jointly signed by Akume, Governors Abdulrahman Abdulrazak of Kwara, Sule, Rev. Fr .dr. Hyacinth Alia of Benue, Umar Bago of Niger, Usman Ododo of Kogi, Senator Simon Lalong, and Mr. Zaphani Jisalo, Minister of Special Duties.

Sule added that from infrastructure projects, road rehabilitation, educational upgrades, to rural electrification and agricultural initiatives, the positive impact of his Renewed Hope Agenda was gradually transforming the region into a hub of opportunity and growth.

The governor stressed that the region acknowledged these efforts as a clear demonstration of the president’s sincere commitment to equity and national development.

“We, the leaders and critical stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the North Central Geo-Political Zone of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, after extensive deliberations on matters of national importance and regional development at our strategic meeting held on Tuesday, May 21st, 2025, at the Lagos/Osun Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, hereby resolve as follows:

“Unanimously pass a vote of confidence in the President’s leadership and endorsement for second term:

“Having critically examined the current trajectory of national governance and noting the courage, foresight, and tenacity with which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has steered the ship of State amidst daunting challenges, we unanimously pass a vote of confidence in his administration.

“In furtherance of this conviction, we wholeheartedly endorse President Tinubu to contest for a second term in office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2027, in order to consolidate the gains of his reforms and bring them to full fruition.”

The North Central leaders also passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of the party led by Ganduje for promoting internal democracy, party unity, and progressive governance.

Sule added that they affirmed their unwavering loyalty and alignment with the core ideals of the APC.

Earlier, the Coordinator of North Central APC and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrazaq said despite the transitional inconveniences of the early stage, the president’s reforms were bearing good fruits, and the future looks bright.

Noting that this was clear from all measurable economic indices, Abdukrazaq commended the president for the national forest guards policy, saying the bold effort placedlocal communities at the heart of our national security strategy.

According to him, “It is a policy that we are confident will effectively secure our forests and curtail activities that are inimical to the safety of lives and property and the territorial integrity of our nation. The North Central has never been this favoured in national reckoning. Yet our region stands to gain a lot more.

At this meeting, Ganduje commended the president for providing the enabling environment for the party and for also executing reforms that are positive, making the ruling party attractive for people to feel that APC was a party to join.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Oyelola Ashiru, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, Information Minister, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Water Resources, Prof. Joseph Utsev.

Others were former Governors Yahaya Bello, Tanko Almakura, Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Ahmed Wase, former deputy speaker, House of Representatives; Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, among others.

Opposition Coalition Mulls Its Options

Opposition coalition against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections, has entered a new phase with the appointment of a two-term Senate President, David Mark, as its chairman.

Also, a former Minister of Power and Steel and former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke was appointed the chairman of a committee to determine whether to continue with existing political party.

At the same time, the immediate past Minister of Transportation and ex-governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi, was nominated to chair the committee to consider the registration of a new political party against the APC in the 2027 general election.

These details were disclosed by the convener of the League of Northern Democrats, Dr. Umar Ardo, after a meeting where they resolved to join the coalition of opposition against the APC.

In a communique signed by the chairman of the League of Northern Democrats, Ibrahim Shekarau and Ardo, they said, ‘’We resolved to support the National Opposition Coalition Group chaired by Senator President David Mark in driving the transitional politics towards the 2027 general election.’’

He also said the National coalition group against APC appointed two committees to decide whether to join any of the existing political parties and to register a new political party for the coalition to join.

Accordingly, Ardo said, “Dr. Liyel Imoke is to chairs committee on whether to continue the coalition on existing political party. Also, Rotimi Amaechi is to chair the committee whether to register a new party for the coalition exercise.”

On the League of Northern Democrats, Ardo explained that, ‘’We approved our constitution and minutes of previous meetings and directed the legal adviser to conclude the process of the registration of LND as an association.

‘’We resolved to contribute in the dialogue on either registering a new political party or fuse into an existing one.

‘’We resolved that our first option is to register a new party in order to accommodate many independent members of the larger established political parties who currently feel reluctant to move into a smaller party but who are willing to move out to form a new party.

‘’In the alternative, to fuse into an existing party as a primary and necessary alternative. We resolve to coordinate a meeting of a larger various northern groups as agreed a few weeks ago in the ACF meeting in Kaduna to solidify northern positions.

“We resolve to mobilise Northern Nigerians to pressure the government, particularly the NASS leadership, to uphold the provisions of the Constitution which they swore to do.

‘’To this end, we resolve to mobilise Nigerians to a civil resistance against the leaderships of NASS to force them to declare the seats of all the legislators in Delta and Kebbi States, who cross-carpeted to other political parties as stipulated by Sections of the constitution.

‘’We resolved to engage the 19 Northern governors on their seeming inertia to the terrible situation in the North – endemic poverty, state of destitution of our people, insecurity, unemployment, and the appalling economic crisis in the region, which we concluded is as a result of poor governance at the state and local government levels,” the communique stated.

Amaechi’s C’ttee Submits Report

Meanwhile, the Rotimi Amaechi committee of the opposition coalition has submitted its report, recommending the formation of a new political party with the name All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

A document sighted by THISDAY, and signed by Amaechi, titled: ‘’Justification for the Founding of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) and dated May 20, claimed that, ‘’The All Democratic Alliance (ADA) is envisioned not merely as a political party but as a national renaissance movement, deeply rooted in democratic idealism.”

On justice, and visionary leadership, the document stated that, “ADA offers a credible, people-centered alternative to existing political formations, aiming to unify all or most of the nation’s opposition groups and individuals and re-establish trust and common purpose amongst themselves.”

Discussing the strategic timing and political opportunity, the report stated that, “Rising public disillusionment with both ruling and opposition parties has created a political vacuum.

“ADA is uniquely positioned to capture the aspirations of patriotic elites, youths, professionals, and disenchanted voters. Offers a real alternative to the current political system and Channel the growing demand for national healing and competent leadership.”

Hinting at the guiding philosophy and ethical compass, it stated that, ‘’ADA is founded on moral clarity, drawing inspiration from the enduring symbolism of a Tree— representing: Strength and Stability, Wisdom and Knowledge, Growth and Renewal.”

With heritage and tradition, it stated that the party “seeks to redefine leadership in Nigeria based on vision, merit, ethical governance and public spirit.

‘’The Logo, Manifesto and Constitution encapsulate the symbolic power of the party, its Vision and Mission and Core Objectives, all outlining the ideological principles and values on which the party stands,” adding that, “The Motto of the party is Justice for All.”

In view of this, the committee stated that, ‘’The All Democratic Alliance is not just viable — it is imperative for Nigeria’s survival and renewal. Its founding principles, structure and vision reflect a strategic, moral and political readiness to contest and win the 2027 general elections.”

The Sub-Committee therefore urged the coalition to ‘’Adopt the registration of a new political party asits first approach to engaging the incumbent for the 2023-2027 transitional elections.

The report noted that the Sub-committee was constituted about two weeks ago to look at the feasibility of registering a new political party as a viable vehicle to successfully challenge the incumbent government in the 2027 general election.

‘’The Sub-committee met, discussed extensively on the subject matter and arrived at two resolutions. First, it formulated its arguments justifying the registration of a new political party as the best approach in successfully defeating the incumbent. Second, it recommends and provides a name, logo, manifesto and constitution of the new party.

‘’A new party serves as a common platform with a unified all opposition groups around a new vision and purpose, thus overcoming fragmentation and distrust among the diverse opposition groups;

‘’Public Perception of Authentic Change: Nigerians are more likely to support a new, purpose-driven party that symbolises a clean break from old brands.

‘’Moral High Ground: Attempting registration tests democratic institutions. If blocked (which is highly unlikely if a public approach is taken), it exposes government and INEC bias, thereby rallying public sympathy and international support;

‘’Legal and Political Leverage: Denial of registration offers grounds for judicial redress (e.g., writ of mandamus), strengthening the opposition’s case for electoral reforms;

‘’Confusion and Weakening of Incumbents: The exodus of credible opposition leaders to a new platform would destabilise existing parties (PDP, APC, NNPP, LP), creating internal turmoil;

‘’Mobilization Power: A new party can be built with broad coalitions of all critical opposition stakeholders from inception, avoiding legacy baggage and appealing to youth, independents and disenfranchised Nigerians;

‘’Narrative Control: A newly formed party can craft and own its political narrative and brand identity from scratch, unlike co-opting an existing one with historical liabilities;

‘’Symbolic Rebirth of Democracy: Represents democratic renewal and reawakening, offering a psychologically powerful alternative to politics-as-usual; and

‘’Testing Democratic Integrity: The process of registration challenges the fairness of INEC and promotes accountability and transparency in the system early enough before elections.

“Registering a new political party is not just a tactical maneuver – it is a bold strategic act that redefines the opposition’s purpose, unites diverse stakeholders, mobilises public sentiment, creates an authentic alternative to entrenched political forces and spontaneously galvanizes popular momentum. It is the clearest path to inspiring hope, energising voters and transforming Nigeria’s democratic future.”