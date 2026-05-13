  • Tuesday, 12th May, 2026

CIIN Kicks off Insurance Week With Students as Prime Targets 

Business | 39 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), said it would utilise the opportunity of this year’s edition of its Insurance Week which runs between May 15th to 26th to sensitise the public especially the youths on the relevance of insurance to their daily lives.

The institute said this year’s edition of the Insurance Week which is the second in the series would  be utilised to extend insurance awareness even to primary school children through creation of insurance as fun among them.

According to the CIIN President, all  CIIN chapters across the country are participating simultaneously, making this the most geographically inclusive insurance awareness campaign in Nigeria’s history.

“This is not just a celebration. It is a call to action. Without insurance, our economy remains vulnerable and our people less secure. We have no choice but to deepen penetration and broaden participation — and Insurance Week is our vehicle for doing so.”  Ilori  stated.

According to her, this year’s  edition has the theme, “Insurance: A Future Redefined.”

She said the theme reflected a bold institutional conviction that the future of insurance in Nigeria was  not merely approaching — it is being actively shaped today.

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