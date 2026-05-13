  • Tuesday, 12th May, 2026

NIA Recognises Mutual Benefit’s Contributions to Insurance Sector

Business | 10 seconds ago

EbereNwoji

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc , said it witnessed special recognition at the recent Leadership recognition Awards instituted by the Nigerian Insurers Association( NIA) as two of  its 

foremost leaders were honoured at the event.

The company said this underscored  its enduring contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria’s insurance industry.

Speaking on the significance of the honours, Head, Corporate Communications,  Mutual Benefit Assurance, Gideon Ayogu noted that the recognitions  were a testament to Mutual Benefit’s longstanding dedication to excellence, integrity and industry development.

“These honours reflect not just individual achievements, but a collective commitment to strengthening the insurance industry and building public confidence in its value. At Mutual Benefits, we remain focused on driving innovation, deepening trust and contributing meaningfully to the growth of the sector,” he said.

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