ProvidusUnity Bank Set to Commence Operations as Single Institution

*Combination expands capacity to support Nigeria’s growth ambitions

ProvidusUnity Bank is set to commence operations as a single, unified institution following the successful completion of the business combination between Providus Bank and Unity Bank and the conclusion of all required regulatory, shareholder and judicial processes.

The commencement of operations marks the creation of a strong, better-capitalised, and nationally scaled banking institution positioned to support customers more effectively, deepen financial inclusion, and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s long-term economic ambitions, it said in a statement.



ProvidusUnity Bank said it brings together the complementary strengths of Providus Bank’s innovation, customer-centric service culture, and digital capabilities, and Unity Bank’s broad geographic reach and established market presence to create a stronger platform with greater capacity to serve individuals, businesses, and communities across Nigeria.

This milestone, according to the bank, aligns with the broad objectives of ongoing reforms within Nigeria’s financial sector aimed at strengthening institutional resilience, safeguarding depositor confidence, improving competitiveness and creating financial institutions capable of supporting economic transformation.



The bank expressed its appreciation to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its leadership, foresight and commitment to building a stronger and more resilient banking system. The bank also acknowledged the support and confidence of shareholders, customers, employees and all stakeholders whose belief in the process made this outcome possible.



“ProvidusUnity bank believes that stronger institutions will play a critical role in enabling investment, supporting enterprise, expanding access to capital and helping position Nigeria towards its aspiration of building a trillion-dollar economy.

“For customers, the integration creates immediate and long-term benefits through expanded access, improved service delivery, enhanced technology infrastructure, broader channels, and a significantly wider national footprint designed to deliver a more consistent and seamless banking experience,” it added.



According to the bank, customers should expect continuity in service and, over time, access to a more capable institution with greater reach, product offerings, and an unwavering commitment to service excellence.

For employees, the transaction, it said, represents continuity, opportunity and confidence in the future, noting that the bank remains committed to preserving institutional knowledge, retaining talent and building a stronger organisation where people can continue to grow and contribute meaningfully.