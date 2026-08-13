UBEC Urges States to Fully Utilise Basic Education Funds, as Delta Reports 90% Implementation of 2025 Action Plan

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has called on states to ensure full utilisation of available funds and prompt implementation of approved programmes to improve basic education delivery across Nigeria.

The call was made during a courtesy visit to the Delta State Government, represented by Deputy Governor, Monday Onyeme, in Asaba, as part of the 30th Quarterly Meeting of UBEC Management with Executive Chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs).

The meeting, themed, “Repositioning Basic Education in Nigeria to Optimise Investment and Impact,” focused on how investments and innovations can translate into better classrooms and learning outcomes.

UBEC commended Delta State for accessing its UBE matching grants up to 2025. The Commission also urged the state to take advantage of the education component of the World Bank-supported HOPE Education Programme, with up to $500 million earmarked for education.

States were told that to qualify, they must access the 2026 matching grant and implement at least 50 per cent of their 2025 Action Plan.

Responding, Onyeme said updated records showed that Delta had about N1 billion in unutilised funds, contrary to the N8 billion earlier reported.

He added that the state had implemented about 90 per cent of its 2025 Action Plan and had already received its 2026 matching grant.

The UBEC team also highlighted Delta’s technology-driven teacher attendance system, Attend360, as a model that could strengthen accountability in basic education nationwide.

“There is no education or quality learning without a good teacher or without a teacher in the classroom,” the Executive Secretary noted.

During a visit to the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, UBEC called for stronger collaboration with traditional institutions.

Azinge described basic education as the foundation of Nigeria’s future and urged UBEC and SUBEBs to ensure no child, including those with disabilities and from disadvantaged backgrounds, is left behind.

UBEC assured that it will continue working with states to ensure that investments in basic education yield visible impact in classrooms.