International Youth Day: Gov Inuwa Yahaya Mainstreams Gombe Youth with New Youth Devt Policy

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has declared that the future of Gombe State must be shaped by its young people, stressing his administration’s commitment to creating the policies, opportunities and platforms required for them to thrive.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated this on Wednesday in his goodwill message to mark the 2026 International Youth Day, coming shortly after the State Executive Council approved the Gombe State Youth Policy, a landmark framework designed to provide a more deliberate, coordinated and sustainable approach to youth development across the state.

The governor described the approval of the policy as a major step in translating his administration’s youth-centred vision into a structured framework that responds to the aspirations, challenges and opportunities confronting young people in the state.

He said the policy is in line with a fundamental principle of his administration: young people must not simply be prepared for the future; they must be empowered to shape the present.

According to him, the theme of this year’s International Youth Day, “Different Contexts, Common Aspirations,” speaks directly to the universal desire of young people for opportunity, inclusion, dignity, skills, meaningful participation and the freedom to turn their ideas into positive change.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya said his administration recognises that while young people may come from different backgrounds and communities, their aspirations are largely the same, and government has a responsibility to create an environment in which those aspirations can become achievable realities.

He said the newly approved Youth Policy will strengthen government’s efforts in areas including education, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, digital literacy, employment, innovation, leadership development and youth participation in governance.

The governor noted his administration has already demonstrated its confidence in the capacity of young people by giving them opportunities to occupy sensitive and strategic positions across government.

“We do not see our young people merely as the leaders of tomorrow. We see them as partners in building Gombe today. That is why we are giving them opportunities to serve, lead, innovate and contribute to decisions that affect the future of our state,” he said.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya further encouraged young people to move beyond waiting for opportunities and become creators of opportunities, urging them to embrace technology, entrepreneurship, vocational skills and innovation as pathways to economic independence and community transformation.

He cited the government’s partnership with the Outsource to Nigeria Initiative (OTNI) as an example of its practical commitment to preparing young people for the digital economy.

Through the programme, he said, a fully equipped digital skills acquisition centre has been established and supported by the state government, with more than 2,000 young people trained and exposed to opportunities in technology and outsourcing.

The governor also reiterated his commitment to strengthening the state’s scholarship system to ensure that students in tertiary institutions receive timely and sustainable support to pursue their education.

He said education remains one of the most important investments governments can make in its youth, stressing that an educated and skilled generation is essential to achieving sustainable development.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya urged young people across Gombe to see the newly approved Youth Policy not simply as a government document, but as a platform for opportunity and a commitment to their future.

He called on them to actively participate in its implementation, articulate their needs, bring forward innovative ideas and hold themselves to the highest standards of responsibility and citizenship.

“This is your opportunity to take your place. Learn a skill. Build an idea. Start something. Serve your community. Embrace technology. Seek knowledge. Create solutions. Wherever your talent lies, develop it and put it to work,” the governor said.

He assured the youth that his administration would continue to listen to them, invest in their potential and create pathways through which their talents and aspirations can contribute to the economic and social advancement of Gombe State.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya congratulated young people in Gombe and across the world on International Youth Day, assuring them that his administration remains firmly committed to building a Gombe where every young person, regardless of background, can dream boldly, acquire the skills to succeed and find a meaningful place in the state’s development story.