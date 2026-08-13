NARD Hails Wike for Withdrawing Queries

Ayodeji Ake

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for his swift intervention in the recent dispute involving the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), FCT Administration.

NARD, in a statement, yesterday, said queries issued to members of the ARD FCTA executive were withdrawn following interventions by the Acting Head of Service, the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister and the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Administrative Matters.

The association said Wike’s intervention helped prevent the matter from escalating into a situation that could disrupt industrial harmony in the FCT health sector.

NARD also praised the minister for approving the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund and the newly revised Professional Allowance Table, describing the measures as significant steps towards improving doctors’ welfare and healthcare delivery.

However, the association urged the FCT Administration to address outstanding concerns, including the 2026 accoutrement allowance, arrears from the 25/35 per cent upward review of CONMESS for 2023, and the entry-level placement of doctors at CONMESS Three Step Five.

NARD said continued dialogue and mutual respect between government and organised labour would help resolve grievances and prevent avoidable disruptions to healthcare services.

The association expressed confidence that addressing the outstanding issues would consolidate the gains already made and strengthen the relationship between the FCT Administration and healthcare workers.