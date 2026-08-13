Northern Senators Demand Permanent Solution to Shiroro Flooding

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Northern Senators Forum (NSF) called on the federal and Niger State governments to move beyond annual emergency responses and develop a permanent solution to recurring flooding in Shiroro, Minna, and other vulnerable communities in Niger State.

The forum, in a statement by its Chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, expressed deep sympathy for victims of the latest flooding in Minna, Chanchaga, Bosso, and Shiroro local government areas, saying the repeated destruction of lives, homes, farms, and livelihoods demanded urgent and coordinated intervention.

The senators specifically called for the immediate development of a Shiroro Flood Management Master Plan, backed by a comprehensive review of the operations of the Shiroro, Kainji and Jebba dams, permanent flood forecasting and early-warning systems, and a floodplain resettlement programme for vulnerable communities.

The forum said, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the government and good people of Niger State, particularly the victims of the recent flooding in parts of Minna, Chanchaga, Bosso and Shiroro local government areas.

“We commiserate with families who have lost loved ones, homes, farms, businesses and livelihoods to this unfortunate disaster. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those displaced and undergoing hardship during this difficult period.”

The senators acknowledged the response of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) in assessing and documenting the effect of the disaster. But it warned that emergency relief alone could not address a crisis that had become recurrent.

The forum stated, “While we acknowledge the swift response of NEMA and NSEMA in assessment and documentation, we note with concern that this flooding is part of a recurring pattern in Shiroro and other riverine communities.”

It urged the federal and state governments, working with local authorities, to immediately distribute relief materials to verified victims and provide temporary shelters equipped with basic health and sanitation facilities.

The forum also demanded the deployment of emergency evacuation and early-warning teams to flood-prone communities before the rainy season reaches its peak.

“Short-term measures must, therefore, be activated immediately,” the senators said, stressing that communities must be sensitised to heed safety advisories and desist from building on water channels.