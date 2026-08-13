ADC Launches Code of Conduct for Public Office Holders Ahead 2027 General Election

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Tuesday, in Abuja unveiled a set of governance principles and ethical guidelines to regulate the conduct of public office holders elected on the platform of the party in the 2027 general election.

The guidelines were contained in a document titled: “The Orange Book”, formally launched by the party as part of its efforts to establish standards of accountability for its elected representatives.

In a joint statement issued by the National Chairman of the party, Senator David Mark, and National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, the party said the adoption of the document was a response to what it described as decades of corruption, weakened institutions and the erosion of public trust by elected officials and government representatives.

According to the statement, the principles are intended to ensure that leaders elected on the ADC platform conduct themselves in accordance with the values of public service, accountability and responsible leadership.

The party leadership said its elected officials would be expected to follow a different approach to governance, anchored on service, personal sacrifice and ethical leadership.

“We are not asking Nigerians to follow us blindly; we are calling them to stand with us shoulder to shoulder, as guardians of a new national covenant rooted in service and accountability,” the statement said.

The ADC leadership said the new code was also informed by growing public dissatisfaction with unfulfilled political promises, stressing that elected representatives on its platform would be required to remain accountable to the people.

It said The Orange Book would serve as a framework for guiding the conduct of ADC public office holders and reinforcing the party’s commitment to responsible governance.

Earlier, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, described Mark as a driving force behind the party’s current direction.

Abdullahi said the ADC was seeking to provide an alternative approach to governance, with particular emphasis on discipline and accountability among elected representatives.

“Our party will do something differently by instilling discipline among the elected representatives to be accountable to the people,” he said.