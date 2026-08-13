2026 Budget: Fubara Denies Rift With Assembly

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has dismissed reports of a disagreement between the state executive and the Rivers State House of Assembly over the 2026 Appropriation Bill, describing the reports as unfounded and insisting that his administration is working closely with the lawmakers.

The governor’s position was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, in response to reports alleging that the Executive and Legislative arms of the state government were at loggerheads over the proposed 2026 budget.

Nzeshi said the state government was “not at loggerheads” with members of the House of Assembly, stressing that the governor remained committed to working with the lawmakers in the interest of the people of Rivers State.

He explained that the 2026 budget proposal had already been presented to the House and was currently undergoing the normal legislative process.

“The 2026 Budget proposal has been presented to the House of Assembly; it is going through the normal legislative process and we strongly believe that once the process is completed, it will be passed by the lawmakers,” the statement said.

The governor’s clarification came against the backdrop of lingering political tensions in Rivers State, which have previously generated disputes involving the executive and legislative arms of government.

Fubara, however, urged stakeholders to avoid actions capable of reigniting controversy in the state, saying Rivers had experienced difficult times in the past and should not be subjected to another round of political disputes.

According to him, peace and harmony were essential to sustaining development across the state.

“The Rivers State Government has gone through difficult times in the past and is not prepared to be dragged into another round of controversies..

“We therefore advise all those bent on promoting negative narratives to desist from such actions forthwith as we need peace and harmony to ensure steady development of Rivers State,” he added.