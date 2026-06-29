Ondo NDC Vows to Continue Political Activities, Challenges Court Ruling

. Bauchi NDC insists party remains legally recognised

Fidelis David in Akure and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Ondo State chapter, has rejected the recent ruling of the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, insisting that the party remains legally registered and fully operational despite the judgment.

The party described the ruling delivered by Justice Isah Dashen as unacceptable, announcing that its legal team had been directed to immediately challenge the decision at the Court of Appeal.

Similarly, the Bauchi State chapter of the NDC has insisted that the party remains legally recognised and fully operational, despite a recent adverse ruling by the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi State.

In a statement signed by the Ondo State Chairman of the party, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, yesterday, the NDC maintained that the court did not order its deregistration, and therefore, all its activities remain valid pending the outcome of the appeal.

According to the statement, the party was registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after securing a favourable judgment from the Federal High Court in December 2025, which upheld its constitutional right to freedom of association following INEC’s initial refusal to register it.

“Since its registration, the NDC has operated lawfully within the framework of the Electoral Act 2026 and INEC guidelines. The party has registered members nationwide, conducted ward, local gover,nment and state congresses, held its national convention, conducted primary ele,ctions and participated in all INEC activities, including the recent bye-elections in Nasarawa and Enugu States,” the statement read.

The party argued that the application leading to the latest ruling was filed by the Peace Movement Party (PMP), which it described as an unregistered association that was neither a registered political party nor an organisation seeking registration under the current exercise.

Questioning the court’s jurisdiction, the NDC stated that the trial court had become functus officio after delivering its final judgment on the matter, stressing that issues concerning the party’s nam,e, logo and colours had already been conclusively determined.

“The trial court had become functus officio after delivering its final judgment and had already determined issues relating to the party’s name,, symbol and colours. No appeal was filed against that judgment within the statutory period,” the statement said.

The party further insisted that although it had been informed that the earlier judgment was set aside, “no order was made directing the deregistration of the party.” It disclosed that its legal team had been instructed to challenge “both the jurisdiction of the trial court and the propriety of the ruling” before the appellate court.

The NDC also reassured its members, supporters, and candidates ahead of the 2027 general election, saying: “Our party reassures its candidates,, members and supporters that the party remains operational and that all nominations made remain valid pending the determination of the appeal.”

While expressing confidence that justice would prevail, the party accused some interests of attempting to deploy the judiciary to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process.

“We condemn attempts to use judicial processes to shrink Nigeria’s democratic space and frustrate legitimate political alternatives. If any party was dissatisfied with the original judgment, the proper legal remedy was to file an appeal within the prescribed period rather than seek to overturn a final judgment through a motion,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Chairman of NDC, Alhaji Abdullahi Maigari, in a statement made available to journalists in Bauchi yesterday, revealed that the party’s legal team has already appealed the judgment.

According to Maigari, the appeal was filed under the direct instructions of the NDC National Leader, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, and the National Chairman, Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe.

Expressing strong optimism that the Court of Appeal would overturn the decision, Maigari described the ruling as a normal part of the ongoing judicial process.

He clarified that the judgment followed an application by the Peace Movement Party (PMP).

Maigari emphasized that the ruling was neither an appeal against the order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the NDC, nor a substantive challenge to the party’s actual legal existence.

Maigari maintained that the NDC has met all constitutional and legal requirements since its registration.

He noted that the party has successfully established nationwide structures, conducted its congresses and conventions, participated actively in INEC programmes, and concluded its primary elections ahead of the 2027 general election.

The chairman urged all party faithful and supporters to remain calm, united, and focused, warning them against falling for political intimidation or misinformation.

He reaffirmed the NDC’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and serving as a credible alternative for voters.

Maigari concluded by praising Senator Dickson, Senator Zuwoghe, and the Zonal Chairman, Dr. Danlami Arabs, for providing steadfast leadership through the legal hurdle.

He also thanked the people of Bauchi State for their unwavering confidence in the party’s vision.