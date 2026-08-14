Flood: Niger Plans ‘Two Abode’ Policy to Reduce Disaster

Laleye Dipo in Minna

In order to mitigate the effect of flood in communities the Niger state government is to introduce the “two abode” system of living, especially for people in flood prone areas of the state.

Under the policy, people living in the riverine areas would also be provided residences with social amenities upland where they could relocate their wives and children during rainy seasons, thereby shielding them from overflow of the rivers.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Dr Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, who disclosed this in Minna on Wednesday explained that the initiative was conceived after the government discovered that many riverine communities were deeply attached to their ancestral settlements because of the water resources that supports their livelihoods.

Dr Inga said government had begun discussions with partners on the modalities for the establishment of the two abode projects, saying that during their relocation women and children would be given special attention because “they are always the most affected during such disasters”.

On the recent flash flood that destroyed hundreds of houses in Minna following a heavy downpour, Inga described the incident as “a major disaster”, adding that government was currently compiling data of victims and property and the extent of damage to determine appropriate assistance for those affected.

Inga however attributed the cause of the incident to indiscriminate construction along waterways, warning residents against erecting structures on natural drainage channels.

“We want to advise people to be more conscious of their attitude towards the environment pointing out that structures are erected alongside waterways.

“The truth is that whatever happens, water will naturally find its way and, in the process, destroy houses and other properties”.

Inga appealed to development partners and the Federal Government to support the state with additional interventions after the ongoing assessment of affected communities is completed by the Niger State Emergency Management Agency.

He also disclosed that the Niger State Emergency Management Agency help desk and offices had been activated across the state to enable residents to report flood-related cases and access timely assistance.

The commissioner said the activation became necessary following the inclusion of Niger among states identified by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) as being at risk of flooding during the current rainy season.