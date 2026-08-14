TUC Chair, Osifo, Praises DSS For Arrest, Prosecution of Terrorists, Bandits

Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo, has commended the leadership of the Department of State Services (DSS) for the arrest and prosecution of terrorists and bandits across the country.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja, Osifo said the arrests and prosecutions were sending the right signal to criminal elements terrorising communities nationwide.

“When they are arrested and prosecuted, the bad guys get the clear message,” he noted.

Osifo backed the position of the DSS leadership that terrorists and bandits , whose activities led to the loss of human lives face the death penalty, saying such punishment would serve a deterrent to other criminal elements.

“When that is done, the other bad guys will know it is no longer business as usual,” Osifo noted.

The TUC chairman urged the DSS to sustain the tempo of arrests and prosecutions, noting that citizens have a duty to hold government accountable on all fronts.

“When government does wrong things, we condemn them. When they do positive things, we are also duty bound to commend,” he noted.

Osifo lauded the DSS Director-General, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, for what he described as ongoing reforms in the Service, and urged him to do more in tackling insecurity across the country.