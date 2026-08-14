  • Friday, 14th August, 2026

TUC Chair, Osifo, Praises DSS For Arrest, Prosecution of Terrorists, Bandits

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo, has commended the leadership of the Department of State Services (DSS) for the arrest and prosecution of terrorists and bandits across the country.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja, Osifo said the arrests and prosecutions were sending the right signal to criminal elements terrorising communities nationwide.

“When they are arrested and prosecuted, the bad guys get the clear message,” he noted.

Osifo backed the position of the DSS leadership that terrorists and bandits , whose activities led to the loss of human lives face the death penalty, saying such punishment would serve a deterrent to other criminal elements.

“When that is done, the other bad guys will know it is no longer business as usual,” Osifo noted.

The TUC chairman urged the DSS to sustain the tempo of arrests and prosecutions, noting that citizens have a duty to hold government accountable on all fronts.

“When government does wrong things, we condemn them. When they do positive things, we are also duty bound to commend,” he noted.

Osifo lauded the DSS Director-General, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, for what he described as ongoing reforms in the Service, and urged him to do more in tackling insecurity across the country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.