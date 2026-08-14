JEF Medical Outreach Delivers 9,601 Interventions to Over 3,000 Osun Residents

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

More than 3,000 residents of Ifewara, Osun State, have benefited from a five-day free medical outreach organised by the Jennifer Etuh Foundation (JEF), with a total of 9,601 medical interventions recorded during the exercise.

The outreach, held in partnership with Pro-Health International, brought together doctors, nurses, pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists and other healthcare professionals to provide free medical services to members of the underserved community.

The intervention covered a broad range of services, including medical consultations, routine screening, health education, eye care and surgeries, dental services and other surgical procedures.

The Foundation said the initiative was designed to address some of the barriers that prevent vulnerable Nigerians from accessing timely healthcare, including financial constraints, inadequate health awareness, distance from healthcare facilities and poor health-seeking behaviour.

Beyond providing treatment, the outreach placed significant emphasis on prevention and health education, with members of the community receiving information on healthy lifestyles, disease prevention and the importance of regular medical check-ups.

The Foundation, established in memory of the late Jennifer Ramatu Etuh, has made healthcare interventions for underserved communities a key component of its activities, particularly in improving the wellbeing of women, young girls and other vulnerable groups.

A major feature of the Ifewara outreach was the deployment of digital health data management to complement the medical services.

OLGNova Limited, the Foundation’s data partner, led the digitisation of health information generated during the exercise, replacing reliance on exclusively paper-based records with a centralised digital database.

Through the system, participants’ information was captured, organised and securely stored for subsequent analysis and planning.

The Foundation said the approach improved the accuracy and reliability of health records while creating opportunities for better-informed healthcare planning and continuity of care beyond the outreach.

The deployment of digital data management also highlights the growing importance of technology in community healthcare, particularly in environments where fragmented or paper-based records can make it difficult to track patients, assess health needs and plan future interventions.

The outreach also recorded a significant spiritual dimension, with 629 people making decisions to follow Christ during the programme.

The organisers stressed that the scale of the intervention demonstrated the impact that strategic partnerships between healthcare organisations, volunteers, development partners and community stakeholders could have in closing healthcare gaps among underserved populations.

They called for sustained investment in community-based healthcare, routine screening and health education, urging government agencies, corporate organisations, development partners and non-governmental organisations to deepen collaboration aimed at bringing quality healthcare closer to vulnerable populations.

The Foundation maintained that while major healthcare challenges remain across Nigeria, community-driven interventions that combine medical services, preventive education and digital innovation can deliver measurable improvements in health outcomes.

The Ifewara outreach, it said, was another step towards ensuring that people who might otherwise delay or completely forgo medical attention can access essential healthcare services while generating reliable health data to guide future interventions.