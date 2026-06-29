Court Hears Alleged Self-Kidnap Case Involving Ekiti LG Vice Chairman

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

Proceedings are expected to resume today at an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates Court in the case involving the Vice Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Grace Ogunleye, who is accused of allegedly masterminding her own kidnap.

Ogunleye is standing trial alongside three other defendants, Raheem Ganiyu, Sodiq Akorede, and Fajuyi Adenike, following their arraignment after police investigations into the alleged incident.

The defendants are facing charges bordering on conspiracy, aiding kidnapping, arranging kidnapping, and kidnapping over an incident said to have occurred on May 20 in Iye-Ekiti, Ilejemeje Local Government Area. At the previous sitting, the police prosecutor, Samson Osobu, alleged that Ogunleye collaborated with the other defendants to stage her own abduction.

According to the prosecution, the matter came to light after a report of her purported kidnap was lodged with the police, prompting investigations which allegedly uncovered evidence suggesting that the incident was orchestrated by the vice chairman herself.

The prosecutor told the court that the alleged offences contravened Sections 279, 280, and 281 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

Following an application by the prosecution, Chief Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun ordered that the four defendants be remanded at the correctional centre pending legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The court subsequently adjourned the matter until today for mention and further proceedings.

The case has continued to generate widespread public interest because it involves a serving local government vice chairman and the unusual allegation that she allegedly orchestrated her own abduction.