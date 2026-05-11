Tinubu Appoints Gen Fadewa Special Assistant on Homeland Security

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Major General Adeyinka A. Fadewa (Rtd) as Special Adviser on Homeland Security.

A circular signed Monday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, said the appointment was

in recognition of Fadewa’s exceptional record of service, strategic expertise, and outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s national security architecture.

The statement added that the appointment highlighted the commitment of the Tinubu administration to strengthening internal security coordination, enhancing intelligence-driven operations, and deepening inter-agency collaboration in addressing emerging security threats across the country.

Fadewa is a highly decorated retired general with over three decades of distinguished military and intelligence service spanning national security strategy, intelligence fusion, counter-terrorism operations, and international security diplomacy.

His career reflects a rare blend of operational excellence, strategic foresight, and institutional leadership in safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity and national interests.

He was a Principal General Staff Officer to the National Security Adviser at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) from 2015 to 2021.

In that role, he was pivotal in shaping Nigeria’s modern intelligence coordination framework. He spearheaded the establishment of the Intelligence Fusion Centre (IFC) at ONSA, creating an integrated multi-agency intelligence platform that brought together the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, and the Armed Forces to improve national threat assessment and strategic response coordination.

After he retired from active military service, Gen Fadewa served as Senior Research Fellow at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, where he continued to provide strategic thought leadership on policing, civil-security cooperation, and national security reform.

His scholarly contributions include the widely acclaimed monograph titled “Policing and National Security in Nigeria,” which offers practical frameworks for strengthening civil-security collaboration.

President Tinubu has also tasked Fadewa to deploy his wealth of experience, professionalism, and strategic insight in advancing national security objectives and supporting the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He expressed confidence that the appointment will further enhance the administration’s efforts toward achieving a safer and more secure Nigeria through improved coordination of homeland security initiatives, intelligence integration, and proactive risk management.