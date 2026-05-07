Fani-Kayode Redeployed to South Africa as Nigeria’s Ambassador

Michael Olugbodi in Abuja

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved his redeployment from Germany to South Africa as Nigeria’s Ambassador-Designate.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, Fani-Kayode said the redeployment followed a personal request he made to the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, shortly after his initial posting to Germany was announced.

“It gives me pleasure to announce the fact that Mr. President has graciously approved my posting as Nigeria’s Ambassador-Designate to South Africa,” he stated.

Explaining the reason for the redeployment request, Fani-Kayode said: “I was not comfortable with Germany for a number of personal reasons and given the fact that I had lived in Europe most of my life I would prefer to go to South Africa which is a country that I had never been to and for which I have so much interest.”

He added that he preferred “to serve in a country that shares some of my convictions, beliefs and values when it comes to world affairs, that has the biggest economy in Africa, that has closer ties to Nigeria and that is more proximate to my political thinking when it comes to foreign affairs and a pan African vision.”

According to him, Tuggar considered his request favourably before forwarding it to the President for approval.

“I will be eternally grateful to Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this favourable consideration,” he said.

Fani-Kayode also thanked Sam Enang, who was initially posted to South Africa, for agreeing to a “straight swap” that would see him take up the German posting instead.

Addressing reports that Germany rejected his nomination, the former minister strongly denied the claims.

“I take this opportunity to once again confirm that this was my choice and that Germany NEVER formally rejected me, which was a fake report that was published in an irresponsible online magazine that thrives on sensationslism, lies and blackmail,” he said.

He described the publication as “a total and complete fabrication based on hearsay, beer parlour talk and cheap gossip and designed to embarass my goodself, the Federal Government and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Fani-Kayode further alleged that preliminary investigations indicated the report was sponsored and written “with malicious intent and designed to hurt and destroy my career and bring me into both national and international opprobium and disrepute.”

He disclosed that petitions had been submitted to relevant security agencies and that legal action was being initiated against those responsible.

“I have also briefed my lawyers to take up the matter and we shall be suing them in a civil action for defamation,” he stated.

The ambassador-designate said the controversy arose after an “agreement” sent to South Africa by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 13 was leaked and misrepresented by the publication.

“If there was such a formal rejection I challenge them to bring the proof with documentary evidence,” he said, adding: “I repeat this never happened and I urge the media to be far more circumspect with such reports.”

Fani-Kayode concluded by saying he looked forward to serving in South Africa.

“God-willing, I look forward to serving as Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa, a nation that I admire and respect given its remarkable and inspiring history,” he said.