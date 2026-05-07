Radda Declares War on School Violence, Launches Katsina Safe Schools Policy

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has launched the Katsina State Policy on Safety, Security and Violence-Free Schools, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to protecting students, teachers and educational institutions from insecurity and violence.

Speaking during the launch in Katsina, Governor Radda said every school in the state must become “a safe haven for learning, free from fear, violence and disruption”.

The policy was adapted from the 2021 National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence-Free Schools (NPSSVFS) and tailored to address Katsina’s peculiar challenges.

The domestication process of the policy was led by the state Steering Committee on Safe Schools with support from Save the Children International with funding from Education Cannot Wait.

Radda stressed that quality education can only flourish in a peaceful and secure environment, lamenting that insecurity, attacks on schools, bullying, substance abuse and gender-based violence had severely affected learning outcomes across the state.

“Education is the strongest pillar for development, peace and prosperity. But education can only thrive where schools are safe and secure. This policy declares our unwavering commitment to protecting every school in Katsina State,” he said.

He described the launch as more than the unveiling of a policy document, noting that it represents a firm declaration of government’s resolve to transform schools into protected and violence-free environments.

The governor commended members of the committee for their dedication and collaborative efforts, while also praising the Katsina State Children’s Parliament for its advocacy and contributions to the policy development process.

“The Children’s Parliament’s consistent voices shaped this policy. You are not just beneficiaries of education; you are critical stakeholders whose perspectives drive better governance,” Radda stated.

He assured residents that his administration would continue to invest in school infrastructure, security measures, child protection systems and teacher capacity building to ensure safer learning environments.

Radda further appealed to the Federal Government, particularly the Federal Ministry of Education and security agencies, to support the state through policy alignment, technical assistance and sustainable funding.

He also urged communities across the state to take ownership of their schools, describing school safety as a collective responsibility.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hon. Yusuf Suleiman Jibia, said no meaningful education could take place in an unsafe environment.

He said: “Every child deserves the right to learn in dignity, peace and protection. This policy provides a comprehensive roadmap for prevention, preparedness, response, recovery and accountability.”

He commended Governor Radda for prioritising child protection and acknowledged the Federal Government’s leadership in implementing the Safe Schools Declaration.

Earlier, the Deputy Country Representative of Save the Children International (SCI), Jane Mbagi, disclosed that the organisation had worked in Katsina for nearly 15 years in areas including maternal and child health, nutrition, child participation and system strengthening.

She revealed that in 2025 alone, SCI supported the enrolment of more than 122,000 children in formal and non-formal education, including 235 children with special needs.

Mbagi also commended the Katsina State Government for allocating funds to the Children’s Parliament in the 2025 budget, which she said contributed significantly to the domestication of the policy.

“These requests were approved through the deputy governor and today we witness both the launch of the policy and the release of funds through the Department of Girl Child Education and Child Development,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the Children’s Parliament, Saudat Akilu highlighted the devastating impact insecurity had on education in Katsina, recalling a period when schools were shut down due to violent attacks.

According to her, children were forced to live in fear while parents and teachers faced uncertainty over the safety of schools.

“These harsh realities pushed us to raise our voices and demand action. Today, we are happy that our demands have been heard, and our activities will begin immediately,” she said.