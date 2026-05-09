NDC Zones 2027 Presidency to South, Clears Path for Peter Obi, Restricts Presidential Ticket to Single 4-year Term

*Party’s convention resolves to return ticket to North in 2031

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday formally zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria for a single four-year term, a major political decision that has effectively opened the door for former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, and other southern aspirants to contest on the party’s platform.

The resolution was adopted at the party’s maiden National Convention after a motion moved by the lawmaker representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the House of Representatives, Afam Victor Ogene.

Delegates at the convention unanimously endorsed the proposal that the NDC presidential ticket should remain in the South for only one term of four years, beginning from 2027, after which it would automatically return to the North in 2031.

The decision is expected to shape the emerging political alignments ahead of the 2027 general election and strengthen speculation over Obi’s possible participation in the party’s presidential race.

Party insiders said the zoning arrangement was designed to promote equity, national balance and political inclusion, while also giving both regions a clear sense of participation in the party’s long-term power-sharing formula.

The adoption of the resolution immediately triggered excitement among delegates and supporters at the convention venue, with many viewing it as a strategic move to consolidate southern support for the party ahead of the next election cycle.

The development comes amid ongoing political realignments across the country as opposition parties intensify consultations and coalition talks ahead of 2027.

Details later….