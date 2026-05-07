2027: Jonathan to Supporters: ‘I’ve Heard You, I Will Consult Widely’

.Coalition urges him to pick presidential nomination form immediately to ‘save Nigeria’

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on Thursday fuelled mounting speculation over the 2027 presidential election after declaring that he would “consult widely” following renewed calls by supporters urging him to return to power.

Jonathan made the statement while addressing a large crowd of supporters under the aegis of the Coalition for Jonathan 2027, which marched to his office to pressure him into joining the 2027 race amid growing concerns over the nation’s political and economic direction.

Although the former president stopped short of formally declaring his intention to contest, his response was widely interpreted as the clearest indication yet that he may be considering another presidential bid.

“I’ve heard you and I will consult widely,” Jonathan told the cheering crowd, drawing loud applause from supporters who repeatedly urged him to contest the next election.

The coalition, led by its National President, Tom Ohikere, as captured on Arise News live, had stormed Jonathan’s office with placards and chants, insisting that the former Nigerian leader remained the country’s best hope for national unity, stability and economic recovery.

Addressing the gathering, Jonathan also used the occasion to call for patriotism, peaceful political engagement and greater participation of young Nigerians in the democratic process.

He lamented the persistently low voter turnout in elections despite the country’s huge voting population, urging youths to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and become more actively involved in shaping the country’s future.

The former president stressed that democratic participation remained critical to sustaining national stability and strengthening governance.

Earlier, the coalition presented a strongly worded appeal urging Jonathan to immediately declare for the 2027 presidential election and obtain a nomination form from any political party of his choice.

The group recalled that it had earlier visited the former president on April 8, 2026, to persuade him to return to active politics but had yet to receive a definite response.

According to the coalition, the worsening challenges confronting the country had heightened fears about national unity and stability, making Jonathan’s return imperative.

The group said: “Because of our genuine fear of a possible collapse of Nigeria as peace and unity are gradually eluding all of us, we decided to march on your office again, hoping you will make a statement that will gladden our hearts and the entire nation.”

The coalition insisted that the crowd that accompanied its leaders represented a cross-section of Nigerians from different ethnic, religious and social backgrounds who were united in the call for Jonathan’s return.

It urged the former president to publicly commit to the race, immediately obtain a presidential nomination form and provide Nigerians with another opportunity to vote for him.

“We pledge to join you in any party of your choice and rally millions of supporters nationwide for you,” the coalition stated.

Jonathan, who served as Nigeria’s president between 2010 and 2015, has repeatedly been linked with speculation about a possible political comeback, especially amid calls by some political groups for an experienced hand to lead the country through its current challenges.

His latest remarks are expected to further intensify political permutations ahead of the 2027 elections, with supporters already mobilising across different parts of the country in anticipation of a possible declaration.