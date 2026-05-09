Labour Party Reaffirms Commitment to Women Inclusion in Politics

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Nenadi Usman, has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to promoting greater participation of women in Nigeria’s political process.

Usman made the declaration yesterday in Abuja while receiving the leadership of the Nigeria League of Women Voters during a courtesy visit.

Senator Usman commended the women’s group for its dedication to advancing women’s political rights, urging members not to be discouraged by intimidation and other challenges confronting women in politics.

She disclosed that before several Labour Party lawmakers elected in 2023 defected to other political parties, the party leadership had directed them to support gender inclusion bills before the 10th National Assembly.

According to her, the Labour Party has consistently demonstrated its commitment to inclusion, noting that it produced the first female national chairman of a major political party in Nigeria. She added that women currently occupy key leadership positions within the party, including National Chairman, National Organising Secretary and National Legal Adviser.

“The Labour Party will never relent in its commitment to greater women inclusion in politics,” she said.

Usman, however, encouraged women not to wait for special concessions before venturing into politics, urging them to take bold political decisions and actively participate in leadership.

Drawing from her personal experience, she said she did not rely on quotas or special arrangements to build her political career.

“If I could do it, you too can do it,” she stated.

The Labour Party chairman lamented what she described as declining opportunities for women in governance despite years of advocacy. She noted that while the 7th National Assembly had eight female senators, the current 10th Senate has only three women, describing the development as a setback for gender representation.

She also challenged women voters to support female candidates during elections, expressing concern that women often vote against fellow women seeking elective office.

“Even when statistics show that women voters outnumber men during elections, women candidates are often sidelined by their fellow women at the polls. This trend must stop if we are to make any appreciable progress in our quest for greater women inclusion,” she said.

Usman further appealed for prayers and support in her role as Labour Party chairman, stressing that her success in office would encourage more women to aspire to leadership positions.

She urged women groups to intensify sensitisation campaigns to promote solidarity among women voters, insisting that “a vote for a woman is a vote for all women.”

The Labour Party chairman also praised Alex Otti for what she described as his unwavering support for women inclusion and leadership.

Recalling events leading to her emergence as substantive chairman of the party, Usman said she became emotional when Governor Otti insisted she should remain in office.

“When I was going to Umuahia for our last convention, I thought I would hand over to a man. I shed tears when Otti insisted that I should remain. He is indeed a true advocate of women inclusion, especially as reflected in the appointments he has made in Abia State,” she said.

She urged women to support the Labour Party in future elections, arguing that greater electoral victories for the party would help advance the cause of women inclusion across the country.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Dr. Rekiya Shonekan praised the Labour Party chairman for her contributions to politics and governance and urged her to intensify support for advocacy efforts aimed at securing the passage of the Bill for Special Seats for women in parliament. The group also appealed for sustained backing for women empowerment programmes and broader campaigns for gender inclusion in Nigerian politics.