A Fragile Nation, A Narrow Window:

Bola Tinubu’s Moment of Truth

When Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPod in October 2001, he did not lead with engineering specifications or storage capacity. He did not say Apple had built a 5GB MP3 player. Instead, he offered a single, vivid line: “1,000 songs in your pocket.” Then he reached into his jeans and pulled the device out.

In that moment, Jobs did something simple. He translated complexity into clarity. He made the abstract tangible. More importantly, he gave people a story they could carry with them. More than two decades later, the technical specifications are forgotten, but the message remains. Millions around the world still remember those words.

In another example, when the prospect of electing the first Black president in the United States still seemed distant, Barack Obama stepped forward with a simple message: “Yes, we can.” It was emotional, memorable and expansive. He persuaded white, Black and brown voters alike, transforming a long-shot candidacy into a movement. In 2008, Barack Obama was named Advertising Age’s Marketer of the Year, beating global brands such as Apple and Nike.

Nigeria now finds itself in a moment that demands similar clarity. The political season has quietly begun. Economic strain persists. Public trust remains fragile. At the center of it all is President Bola Tinubu, long regarded as one of the most formidable political strategists of his generation. Yet he now faces a different kind of test.

It is not a test of political machinery or coalition-building. It is a test of narrative.

For all his reputation as a master tactician, Mr Tinubu has yet to articulate a message that captures, in simple and compelling terms, what his presidency means for ordinary Nigerians. Policies have been announced. Reforms have been defended. But the connective tissue, the story that binds those actions into a coherent vision, remains elusive.

This is not a cosmetic problem. It is a governing one.

In moments of uncertainty, citizens do not merely evaluate outcomes. They search for meaning. They want to understand not only what is happening, but why it matters and where it leads. When that explanation is absent or unclear, a vacuum emerges, quickly filled by frustration, speculation and opposition narratives.

Mr Tinubu’s government has, in many respects, been defined by difficult but consequential decisions. Subsidy removal, exchange rate adjustments and fiscal tightening have all been justified as necessary corrections to long-standing distortions. Yet necessity alone is not a narrative. It explains pressure, not destination. Nigerians are repeatedly told what must be endured, but less often what can be imagined on the other side.

The result is a perception gap. A government that sees itself as reformist risks being seen as reactive. A presidency that intends transformation risks being remembered for turbulence.

Perhaps age, power or political fatigue has altered the rhythm of his public engagement. But there was a time when Bola Tinubu possessed one of the sharpest political messaging instincts in Nigeria.

I first met Mr Tinubu in 2000 while reporting for Lagos Horizon, later renamed Eko Today. I had been seconded to Alausa as a temporary replacement for Mr Kazeem Akintunde, who was away on leave at the time.

I saw firsthand how effectively Mr Tinubu used storytelling as a political tool, more skillfully than many of his contemporaries. Reporters gravitated toward him. Even as a lone opposition governor, he commanded unusual national attention. His ambition was clear, his language persuasive and his conviction unmistakable. Nigerians listened because he gave them something larger than policy details. He gave them a sense of direction.

This is where the lesson from Steve Jobs becomes instructive, not because governance is identical to product marketing, but because both require the discipline of distillation. The ability to compress complexity into a message that resonates is not trivial. It is strategic. What would “1,000 songs in your pocket” look like for Nigeria today?

What is the single memorable idea that captures the purpose of Mr Tinubu’s reforms? What phrase can a market trader in Lagos repeat, a student in Kano understand and an investor in London recognize as the essence of his administration?

Until that question is answered, even the most well-intentioned policies risk being lost in translation.

History suggests that leaders are rarely judged solely by the breadth of their actions, but by the clarity of their vision. Franklin Roosevelt had the New Deal. Deng Xiaoping spoke of “reform and opening up.” More recently, leaders who navigated difficult transitions successfully did so not only by acting decisively, but by communicating persuasively.

In contrast, leaders who fail to define their narrative often find it defined for them.

Mr Tinubu still has time to shape his. But time in politics is not static. It compresses. It accelerates. Moments that appear open can close quickly, particularly in environments where public patience is thin and political competition is intensifying.

The early signs of electioneering are already visible. Subtle alignments are forming. Criticism is sharpening. In such an environment, a presidency without a clear and compelling message is not merely at a disadvantage. It is exposed.

This is not to suggest that a slogan alone can resolve Nigeria’s structural challenges. It cannot. But a clear message can do something equally important. It can align expectations, restore confidence and provide a framework through which difficult reforms are understood and ultimately judged.

The question, then, is not whether Mr Tinubu has an opportunity. It is whether he can recognize its nature. This is not simply a political window. It is a communicative one, a chance to define, in unmistakable terms, what his presidency stands for, what it has achieved and where it intends to lead the country.

There is little doubt that Mr Tinubu is attempting to steer Nigeria out of difficult terrain. But policy without persuasive communication creates distance between government intention and public understanding. What is needed now is not outsourced messaging or overly intellectual political defense. It is an authentic Tinubu message, clear, direct and convincing.

For the president to regain narrative momentum, he must also avoid the perception of distance or detachment that followed the Chatham House episode in the United Kingdom, when he delegated members of his team, including Nasir el-Rufai, to answer questions directed at him. Fairly or unfairly, moments like that shape public perception.

Leadership, especially in difficult periods, requires not only decision-making, but visible ownership of the message.

Steve Jobs understood that people do not remember complexity. They remember clarity.

Nigeria is waiting for its own version of that clarity.

And whether it comes, or does not, may well define the Tinubu presidency.

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Side Effect

Fascinating Fatodu

In Lagos State, the dynamics of sports management has changed since Mr. Lekan Fatodu was appointed the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission. He has changed the way young and old Lagosians interact with sports, moving millions from spectators to participants. He has applied economic sense to sporting . In a short time, he has turned Lagos sports to a cynosure of all eyes with Foreign Direct Interests (FDI), a key driver of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Surely, Fatodu, a technocrat politician is an administrator to watch. Bravo!

Hantavirus

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Global Passport Rankings

The Henley Passport Index has now placed Nigeria as 89th in its ranking. The index is updated every month. It ranks the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The Nigerian passport has made a steady rise since 2023. That says much about the current administration’s reform. Interestingly, the United States passport thought to be king of all passports is currently ranked 10th in the world on the index. It has has been on a steady decline since 2024. The world best passport is from Singapore and you can visit 194 countries visa free. It has been on a steady rise on the index. What can Nigeria learn from Singapore? Fascinating!

Adieu ADC

The death of Africa Democractic Congress (ADC) is swift and scary. In October 2025, the fiery preacher and politician, Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Citadel Global Community Church “prophesied” the death of ADC when he said: “I am not going to take part in ADC. The last time I knew about ADC was about a plane that crashed. I wish them well, because we need a robust opposition.” With Peter Obi, the most viable player out of ADC, it is my considered opinion that Pastor Bakare’s “prophesy” has come true. ADC is only waiting for the undertaker. Disturbing!