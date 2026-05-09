International Waiters Day: APPOEMN to Train 1,000 Waiters on Global Hospitality Standards

Funmi Ogundare

The Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) has announced plans to train 1,000 waiters and hospitality service professionals as part of activities marking the 2026 International Waiters Day scheduled for May 19.

The association described the initiative as the first of its kind in Nigeria’s event industry, noting that the programme is aimed at equipping participants with world-class service skills, professional ethics, customer relations expertise and practical knowledge required to thrive in the competitive hospitality and events sector.

The Public Relations Director of APPOEMN, Sakirat Bello, in a statement, explained that the training reflects its commitment to improving standards and strengthening the capacity of service personnel who play critical roles in the success of events and hospitality operations.

According to her, “Waiters serve as frontline ambassadors of hospitality, with their professionalism, etiquette and efficiency significantly influencing guest satisfaction and the success of events.”

Bello noted that the programme is designed to improve service delivery and professionalism, enhance employability and earning potential, while promoting global best practices in the hospitality and events industry.

Participants, she added, would receive practical training and expert instruction from seasoned professionals on modern service techniques.

Emphasising the initiative, the President of APPOEMN, Ayiri Oladunmoye, said the programme represents a broader movement to empower and elevate hospitality service professionals.

“This initiative is more than a training programme; it is a movement to recognise, empower and elevate the men and women whose dedication ensures seamless service at every successful event.

“By training 1,000 waiters, APPOEMN is setting a new benchmark for professionalism in Nigeria’s event industry. We believe that when service professionals are equipped with the right knowledge and skills, the entire industry benefits,” she stressed.

Oladunmoye further stated that the association remained committed to advocacy, education and industry development through programmes that create sustainable opportunities and improve service standards nationwide.

Also speaking, the Education Director of APPOEMN, Adeola Sessi-Traore, noted that waiters play a vital role in shaping guest experience, although their contributions are often overlooked.

She said the initiative was focused on building the capacity of service professionals, enhancing service delivery and creating career growth opportunities within the hospitality and event industry.

“Our curriculum is carefully designed to deliver practical, hands-on knowledge that participants can apply immediately. From service etiquette and table setting to guest interaction and problem-solving, this training will prepare waiters to operate confidently and professionally in any event environment,” she said.

She described the programme as a transformational opportunity for individuals seeking to build successful careers in hospitality.