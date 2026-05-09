Ward Rejects Fasuyi’s Re-Election Bid, Faults Alleged Blame on Tinubu Over Project Funds

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Fresh political tension has reportedly erupted in Orin Ora Ward in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, as aggrieved residents and party stakeholders allegedly rejected the second-term ambition of Senator Cyril Fasuyi over what they described as lack of visible development projects and poor representation.

The development, which is already generating ripples across Ekiti North Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 political season, followed allegations that the senator repeatedly blamed President Bola Tinubu for the non-release of constituency project funds and budgetary allocations.

Residents and party loyalists in the ward were said to have openly expressed dissatisfaction with the senator’s performance after nearly three years in office, accusing him of failing to deliver meaningful projects, empowerment programmes, and tangible dividends of democracy to the area.

According to sources within the ward, frustration among the people intensified after recent political meetings where concerns were allegedly raised over the absence of federal projects and economic interventions in the community.

Some stakeholders reportedly insisted that the people could no longer continue to support what they termed “empty promises and excuses,” maintaining that leadership must be measured by impact and development.

“There is growing anger among party members and residents because people believe the senator has not justified the mandate given to him,” a source within the ward reportedly disclosed.

The political atmosphere reportedly became more heated following alleged moves by some interests to push for an automatic endorsement of Senator Fasuyi ahead of the next election cycle.

However, influential voices within Orin Ora Ward were said to have resisted the move, insisting that no individual or group could impose a candidate on the people against their collective will.

“There is no Sakamaje endorsement here. Orin Ora Ward cannot be forced into supporting any candidate,” a party source reportedly declared during discussions surrounding the senator’s re-election ambition.

The stakeholders also reportedly cautioned against what they described as attempts to drag the name of Governor Biodun Oyebanji into internal political arrangements aimed at securing support for Fasuyi.

According to them, the governor’s name should not be used to pressure party members or create the impression of an official endorsement where none exists.

“Stop using Governor Oyebanji’s name for political imposition. The people must be allowed to decide freely,” another stakeholder reportedly warned.

Residents further maintained that any future endorsement or support for political office holders must emerge from popular acceptance, performance and grassroots consultation rather than political influence or pressure from powerful interests.

The unfolding disagreement is believed to be the latest sign of growing political realignments within parts of Ekiti North as politicians begin underground mobilisations ahead of the 2027 elections.

Although Fasuyi has yet to officially respond to the allegations and rejection claims, the controversy is already fueling intense debate within the ruling political structure in the district over representation, performance and party loyalty.