Barcelona vs Real Madrid to Air Live on StarTimes Sports Premium at UNILAG

StarTimes is set to deliver one of the biggest nights in football to Nigerian fans as FC Barcelona face Real Madrid in the latest edition of El Clásico on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

The highly anticipated La Liga clash will air live at 8:00 PM on StarTimes Sports Premium and will also be available for streaming on the StarTimes ON app.

To mark the occasion, StarTimes Nigeria will host a free El Clásico Watch Party at King Jaja Hall, University of Lagos (UNILAG), bringing fans together for a live communal viewing experience filled with football, rivalry, and entertainment.

Doors open from 7:00 PM, with fans expected to arrive in their club colours as Barcelona and Madrid supporters go head-to-head ahead of kickoff.

Speaking on the initiative, Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Director, StarTimes Nigeria, said the company is focused on creating immersive football experiences beyond traditional broadcasting.

“El Clásico is more than just a football match. It’s one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and Nigerian fans are deeply connected to it,” he said.

“We want fans to experience that energy together, whether at the watch party in UNILAG or from the comfort of their homes through StarTimes Sports Premium and the StarTimes ON app.”

Widely regarded as the biggest rivalry in club football, Barcelona vs Real Madrid consistently attracts millions of viewers globally, with passionate followership across Nigeria.

Fans attending the UNILAG watch party can expect a lively atmosphere, fan engagement activities, giveaways, and a full matchday experience designed to celebrate football culture and community.

The match will be available live on StarTimes Sports Premium via StarTimes decoder and on StarTimes ON app for mobile streaming.

Football fans can subscribe and follow all the action live on StarTimes.