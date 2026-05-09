AMVCA 12: Don Julio Unveils Plans to Honour African Talents

As anticipation builds for the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), happening today, May 9, premium tequila brand Don Julio has unveiled plans for a defining presence at this year’s ceremony.

As the headline sponsor of the awards ceremony, it will host the Awards Night and Red Carpet at the AMVCA, positioning the brand at the forefront of one of the continent’s most influential cultural moments. The brand will present awards in three of the night’s most coveted categories — Best Movie, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

Each recipient will receive a personalised, engraved bottle of Don Julio 1942, one of the brand’s rarest expressions, reserved for moments that exemplify its ‘por amor’ philosophy.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Ifeoma Agu, Head of Culture, Influencer and Advocacy, Diageo South, West & Central Africa, said: “Across Africa’s film industry, what stands out today is the intention and discipline behind the craft,” she said. “Storytelling has evolved and even more so the commitment to excellence has remained unwavering. Don Julio’s partnership with the AMVCA strongly reflects its purpose of Por Amor – for the love of craft, which recognises that true mastery is driven by passion, precision, and dedication to craftsmanship and excellence. “

Following the ceremony, Don Julio will host an AMVCA edition of The Don’s Table, bringing together the winners of its three sponsored categories for an intimate conversation hosted by media personality Uti Nwachukwu. The Don’s Table has established itself as one of the brand’s most significant cultural touchpoints, a space where the focus shifts from the spectacle of recognition to the craft and the creative process behind it.

The night will close with Blue42, an after-party co-hosted with Johnnie Walker Blue Label, bringing together filmmakers, actors, and the biggest names in the industry for a night of live music, fine dining, and signature cocktails. It marks the first time two of the world’s most celebrated luxury spirits brands have come together in recognition of African talent, setting a new standard for how the industry’s finest are celebrated.