Fluid Boundaries: Nigerian Artist Agoreyo explores Intersection of Identity, Materiality, Environment in UK Exhibition

Contemporary UK-based Nigerian artist, Armstrong Agoreyo, has held an evocative solo exhibition in Derby City, United Kingdom, exploring themes of cultural identity, materiality and environmental fragility in modern times.

The exhibition, ‘Fluid Boundaries’, which took place at Artcore Gallery in Derby, was launched with an opening preview on April 1, 2026 , followed by a full public run from April 2nd to 7th ,featuring various bodies of work spanning drawing, installation, and video.

The event was officially opened with an inspiring keynote by Ruchita Shaikh, CEO of Artcore, followed by a guest speech from Councillor Ndukwe Onuoha, the first African councilor to serve on the Derby City Council.

In an era where environmental responsibility and sustainable use of resources are on the front burner in global discourse, Fluid Boundaries became more than an exhibition-a call to engage with identity, environment, and material culture.

Acclaimed for using his work to explore identity, consumption, and environmental responsibility through drawing and paper collage, Agoreyo, through Fluid Boundaries, challenged participants to see beyond the surface, revealing the nexus between memory, material and meaning.

The ingenious artist utilises drawing and paper collage that deploy discarded fragments of papers from magazines, newspapers, and other printed sources, as critical tools for telling stories that explore memory and environmental responsibility.

These materials serve as markers of social values and economic systems, and are useful in examining the politics of identity and behavioural formation in contemporary society.

Some drawing and collaged paper works showcased by the artist included ‘Ambivalence of a Trickster’, which depicts a majestic looking tortoise held aloft by person with their tattoo-covered back towards the viewer; “Before the Dawn”, and “Echoes of the Wild”, a ghostly, half-formed portrait with one eye looking pensively at the viewer, created using cross-hatching strokes and bold pencil marks.

Speaking about the historic solo exhibition, Agoreyo said, “I take a particular interest in studying the connections between humans, animals, and objects.An interest that is often triggered by unconscious observations of natural instincts such as a smile, a frown, a moment of anger, or the rhythm of speech. This interest compels me to imagine how human traits mirror those of animals or inanimate forms.”

He added that “these contemplations are the mechanisms driving my creative process, and helping me create visual hybrids of human forms, animal and object elements that reveal the fluidity of boundaries that tend to separate humanity, nature, and materiality.”

On the choices of his works, the art savvy said; “Collage is very significant in my studio exploration as both a material and a conceptual process. It helps me to create works that negotiate the connection between the personal and the collective, the past and the present—works that function as cultural texts and reflect the character and emotion of human entanglement with the material world.”

Agoreyo, an innovative and passionate storyteller, studied Fine Art at the University of Benin ,and had his Masters degree at the University of Derby in the same field. In 2024, he won the Banks Mill Arts Enterprise Award sponsored by the University of Derby‘s flagship arts studio.

A maestro in exploring paper collage paintings, including drawings and wall installations to resonate the relationship between humanity and nature, Agoreyo uses his endearing craft to celebrate and project African rich heritage, informed by his early experiences, which instilled in him a strong awareness of tradition and social consciousness.

He is the founder of Think Artist, a creative movement centred on accessibility, healing, and community-building through art, with his works rooted in community engagement, awareness of his culture and environmental issues.

“I take environmental responsibility very seriously in my practice, and therefore, dedicate my work to addressing the issues of environmental sustainability and material lifespans. I also explore material innovation within a broader context of consumption, ecology, and identity,” he said.

As an advocacy-driven artist, Agoreyo has gained global visibility with the exhibition of his compelling artworks on major stages. His work has been exhibited across the UK, Nigeria, and Venice, positioning him within an emerging group of contemporary artists exploring sustainability and identity through material practice.