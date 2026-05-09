Plymouth Striker, Oseni Gets Super Eagles Unity Cup Call up

Plymouth Argyle striker, Owen Oseni has been included in the Nigeria squad for this month’s Unity Cup at the Valley in London.

Oseni has received his first senior national team call-up following an impressive campaign with the Pilgrims, during which he registered 10 goals and five assists in 33 appearances.

Born in Waterford 23 years ago, the centre-forward is eligible to represent the national teams of the Republic of Ireland, as well as Nigeria and Ivory Coast through his father and mother respectively.

After pledging his international future to the Super Eagles, the Nigeria Football Federation swiftly responded by handing him a call-up for the Unity Cup.

The Nigerian Federation have already sent a formal letter of invitation to Plymouth Argyle, informing the League One club of his call-up to the Nigeria squad.

In terms of eligibility, there are no obstacles, with the player holding a valid Nigerian passport and yet to feature for either Ivory Coast or the Republic of Ireland at any level.

Interestingly, Nigeria are poised to secure Oseni’s services after Lagos-born forward Chiedozie Ogbene’s decision to represent the Republic of Ireland.

Other Republic of Ireland internationals with Nigerian heritage who are cap-tied include Adam Idah, Gavin Bazunu, Festy Ebosele and Andrew Omobamidele.

Tayo Adaramola (Sheffield Wednesday), Jaden Umeh (Benfica) and Aidomo Emakhu (Oxford United) have received their first senior Republic of Ireland call-ups ahead of the international friendly against Grenada on May 16.