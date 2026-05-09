APC Boosts 2027 War Chest With Over N4.45bn from Sale of Forms as Opposition Fragments

*Cracks emerge in party’s governors’ forum, Uzodinma fights back with backing of 18 members

*Party begins screening of governorship, N’Assembly aspirants

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

As opposition parties continue to fragment ahead of the 2027 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has significantly boosted its war chest, raking in over N4.45 billion from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms, further consolidating its financial and political advantage over its fragmented rivals.

The party made the whopping N4.45 billion from the sale of forms to two presidential aspirants, over 83 governorship aspirants, from 28 states as well as National and state Assemblies aspirants.



The ruling party realised the sum of N200 million from President Bola Tinubu and Stanley Osifo, who purchased the presidential nomination forms, while the governorship forms were sold at the rate of N50 million, the Senate form was sold for N20 million and the House of Representatives for N10 million.



These come as the split within the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) deepened yesterday as the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, fought back strongly against mounting opposition within the group, securing a vote of confidence from 18 APC Governors, out of 31, in a major show of support.

The Forum, on Thursday, had removed Uzodinma, and there were plans to replace him with the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, as the possible new leader.



Reports indicated that the other group is led by Governors of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun and that of Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, respectively.

However, after a closed-door meeting in Abuja yesterday, 18 governors of the party declared support for Uzodinma’s leadership.

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, who spoke after the meeting, said: “We don’t have any problem to justify what they have said. So, I want to seek this opportunity to move a vote of confidence on our chairman and his Deputy.”

On his part, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State said: “What I can say here is that all of us woke up with that very unfortunate story that we have virtually in all the media in Nigeria. But the truth of the matter is that the APC Progressive Governors Forum is very united.



“We’re stronger now than any other time. And of course, we are all supporting our President for what he has been doing.

“We also want to assure everyone that APC is united, governors are united, the forum is united, and there is no problem at all.”

The Governors in attendance were those of: Ondo, Kaduna, Taraba (he came and left after a brief meeting with his host), Sokoto, Ebonyi, Borno, Lagos, Kogi, Kano, Yobe, Kebbi, Benue, while those of Jigawa, Nasarawa were represented by their deputies.

While moving the vote of confidence, Idris declared that Uzodimma and his deputy, Governor Sani remain the Chairman and the Deputy of the forum, respectively.



He dismissed speculation of disunity in the APC, saying the Forum was focused and committed to the upcoming primaries.

“Governors of Progressive Congress are all united and resolved to support Mr. President and to ensure that he comes out successfully during the upcoming elections by January 2027.



“So we have decided to work harder, look after our people, show performance and provide all the necessary social interventions that make Nigerians happy and that is actually a matter of fact the resolution will have come up with this afternoon,” Uzodinma noted.

Meanwhile, the ruling party yesterday commenced the screening of governorship, as well as Senate and House of Representatives aspirants ahead of the party’s primary.



The ruling party had scheduled the primary and election for the House of Representatives aspirants to hold on May 15, while the Senate is scheduled to hold on May 18, 2026 and the governorship primary is scheduled to hold on May 21.

However, while the ruling party set up two committees to screen incumbent Governors seeking re-election, and Governors aspiring to contest for Senate seats, it kept mute on the screening of Senate and House of Representatives aspirants.



The Chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda chaired the committee to screen the incumbent Governors seeking re-election, the Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru would serve as secretary of the committee.

The screening of the incumbent Governor is scheduled to hold at Plateau Governors lodge, Abuja, while the screening of other Governorship aspirants hold elsewhere.



Similarly, the party set up a committee for other governorship aspirants chaired by Dr. Ben Nwoye, while Mr. Emeka Offor would serve as the secretary.

But, the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA) and Centre for Policy Advocacy and Leadership Development (CPALD) have petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the APC regarding the eligibility of Prof. Princewill Igbagara to contest for the position of Member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency under the platform of APC.



The Executive Director of PAACA, Ezenwa Nwagwu in the petition dated May 7, 2026, also copied the National Chairman of APC, Prof. Yilwatda, the National Secretary of APC, Senator, and the State Chairman of APC.

He said Igbagara, an indigene of the Isoni Community in the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, simultaneously holds the positions of Professor and lecturer at the Federal University Otuoke, while also serving as the Special Adviser to the Governor of Bayelsa State on Science and Technology.



He added that as at 20th April 2026, he was believed to have held both roles concurrently.

“Prof. Igbagara, an indigene of the Isoni Community in the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, simultaneously holds the positions of Professor and lecturer at the Federal University Otuoke, while also serving as the Special Adviser to the Governor of Bayelsa State on Science and Technology. As at 20th April 2026, he is believed to have held both roles concurrently,” he said.

Ezenwa maintained that this situation raised significant legal and ethical concerns, including violation of public service rules and ethical standards, as well as breach of constitutional and electoral provisions.



He added: “Holding dual remunerated public offices, one at a federal institution and another as a political appointee, contravenes established public service regulations and ethical guidelines governing conflict of interest and double remuneration from public funds.

“The simultaneous occupation of these offices may constitute a violation of constitutional provisions relating to public officers seeking elective positions while retaining public employment or appointments.



“Maintaining both positions while pursuing political ambition raises concerns about abuse of office, unfair access to public resources, and the misuse of government institutions for political purposes.”

In view of the foregoing, Nwagwu called on ICPC to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to determine whether Igbagara has violated any provisions of the Constitution, Electoral Act, public service rules, or anti-corruption laws.

CAAPA also called for appropriate action to be taken in line with the Constitution, Electoral Act, and public service regulations if any violations are established.



In a separate petition dated May 7th, the Executive Director of CPALD, Edward Terna, said the Constitution and relevant electoral laws emphasize transparency, accountability, and the avoidance of conflicts of interest for individuals seeking elective office.

Also, a chief of the party from Ekiti state, Hon. Afuye Idowu has petitioned the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, demanding for the disqualification of Senatorial aspirant and the Senator representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Cyril Fasuyi over non-performance.



Idowu, while addressing journalists after submitting his petition at the party secretariat yesterday Abuja, the petition was based on his strong conviction that an assessment of Fasuyi’s present term of office clearly indicated that he is antithetical to the ideals of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the ideology of the party.



He said: “He is not reported to have moved any serious motion or made any significant contributions to debates on the floor of the Senate which implies that the people of Ekiti North Senatorial District do not have a voice of representation in the Senate.”

Idowu, however, warned that if the party’s NWC refuses to disqualify Fasuyi, they would wait for him during the primary election to show him the way out.