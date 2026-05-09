ADC in Dilemma as Court Adjourns Suit against Mark-led Leadership Sine Die

*Party alleges Nafiu Gombe indulging in judicial manipulation

*Atiku, Amaechi, Hayatu-Deen pick presidential forms, promise economic revival, security

*Anambra chapter commits to Mark’s leadership, litigations rock party in Jigawa

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah in Abuja, David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The fate of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) appears to be hanging in the balance over the 2027 elections, as a Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja yesterday, adjourned sine die the suit filed by a chieftain of a faction of the party, Nafiu Bala Gombe, challenging the Senator David Mark-led leadership.



In its reaction to the court ruling, the Mark-led ADC cried out that the legal direction the case was going contradicted the judgment of the apex court, charging that what Gombe wanted to indulge in was “judicial manipulation”.

These come as three presidential aspirants – former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Rivers State and former Transport Minister, Rotimi, Chibuike Amaechi, and renowned economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen picked their expression of interest forms for the presidential ticket of the party.



Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the suit pending the presentation of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment of the Supreme Court as well as the decision of the FHC Chief Judge (CJ), Justice John Tsoho, on the letter of the plaintiff seeking the transfer of the case to another judge.

Yesterday’s adjournment was the second time the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, would be adjourned indefinitely.

The first last month was in deference to the apex court’s decision in an interlocutory appeal filed by the second defendant, David Mark.



A five-member panel of the Supreme Court had last week ordered the return of the suit to the trial court after dismissing the interlocutory appeal by Mark, as well as vacating the maintenance of status quo ante bellum order by Court of Appeal.

When the matter came up yesterday, Gombe’s lawyer, Mr. Luka Musa Haruna, who briefed Justice Nwite on what transpired at the apex court, disclosed his client had, through a letter dated May 4, 2026, applied to the CJ of the court for the transfer of the case to another judge.

He said the letter had already been transmitted to the court registrar and urged Justice Nwite to await the administrative decision of the Chief Judge.



“At this juncture, we must humbly pray to your Lordship, to wait for the administrative decision of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court,” Haruna said.

Surprised and angry with what they perceived as an ambush, the defendants accused the plaintiff of attempting to frustrate the accelerated hearing earlier ordered by the Court of Appeal and upheld by the Supreme Court.

Counsel for the first defendant, Realwan Okpanachi, who held brief for Shuaibu Aruwa, SAN, argued that the plaintiff had misrepresented the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment.

He submitted that the apex court partially allowed the appeal and specifically upheld the appellate court’s order directing accelerated hearing of the case.



Okpanachi further faulted the plaintiff for allegedly ambushing the defendants with the transfer request.

“We have not received any communication regarding that application. My Lord, so as it is, we don’t know the form or the content of that application. Therefore, we take the approach of the plaintiff as an ambush,” he said.

He added, “We also consider it as an attempt to frustrate the order of accelerated hearing granted by the Court of Appeal and upheld by the Supreme Court.”



Okpanachi maintained that litigants were not permitted to choose courts or judges to determine their cases, adding that the court should maintain the earlier order adjourning the matter sine die, pending the filing of the CTC of the Supreme Court judgment.

Similarly, the second defendant’s lawyer, Sulaiman Usman, also condemned the plaintiff’s move, describing it as “forum shopping and judge shopping.”



Usman told the court that the Supreme Court had commended Justice Nwite “in glowing terms” over his handling of the proceedings.

“So my Lord, for the plaintiffs to come back to this court, and to inform us today that they have written a private correspondence to the Honourable Chief Judge, and to hinge that to make a request for this court to await the outcome of that private correspondence, is not only unfortunate My Lord, but a dangerous trend which must not be allowed to stand,” he said.

Counsel for the third defendant, M.E. Sherriff, aligned himself with the submissions of the first and second defendants, arguing that substantive prayers could not be sought through ordinary letters.



Similarly, counsel for the fifth defendant, P.I. Oyewole, described the application as “strange” and accused the plaintiff of inviting the Chief Judge “to indulge in judicial rascality.”

“My Lord, asking the Chief Judge to transfer that kind of case is worse than forum shopping,” Oyewole argued.

Responding, Haruna faulted the defence for attacking a letter they had not seen, insisting that the plaintiff stood by its application.

Justice Nwite subsequently held that the court could not take any decision on the letter without hearing all parties.

“Taking a decision or any action in such a letter without hearing from the defendants will amount to breach of their fundamental right in this suit,” the judge ruled.



He added that since the letter was addressed to the Chief Judge, the trial court could not make any pronouncement on it.

“This matter is best adjourned sine die to afford the parties file the Certified True Copy of the judgment of the Supreme Court in the interlocutory appeal in the suit, to serve the defendants with the letter addressed to the Honourable Chief Judge, and finally to await further or any directive from the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court,” Justice Nwite said.



Gombe had approached the court for an order restraining Mark leadership from parading themselves as leaders of the ADC pending the hearing and determination of his suit challenging their leadership.

He had also asked the court to issue another order against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), restraining it from recognising the Mark leadership.

But in his ruling in the interlocutory application, Nwite ordered Gombe to put the defendants on notice so that they appear before the court to show cause why the application should not be granted.



Rather than appearing before the trial court to show cause, the defendant appealed to the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal, challenging the jurisdiction of the trial court to dabble into the matter they described as internal matters of the ADC.

The appellate court in dismissing the appeal for lack of merit, ordered an accelerated hearing in the suit and further ordered all parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum.



Dissatisfied, Mark approached the appellate court, his appeal was dismissed and the matter returned to the trial court.

Reacting to the judicial situation it has found itself in, the ADC questioned the move by lawyers to Nafiu Bala Gombe seeking the reassignment and transfer of his suit against the David Mark-led National Working Committee.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said it was curious, if not outright laughable, that a plaintiff who claims to want justice is now running away from the speedy hearing of his own case.

The party said the letter written by Bala, seeking to reassign the matter to another judge, was part of an attempt to manipulate the judiciary and confirms the party’s fears that agents of the ruling party were making efforts to get the case assigned to one of their preferred judges.



The party reiterated its fears that some agents of the federal government were making frantic efforts to manipulate the judiciary by switching the judge in the leadership matter involving Bala.

According to Abdullahi, ”Having received the letter written by Bala requesting the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to reassign the case to another judge, it has now been proven beyond all reasonable doubt that the sinister plot allegedly led by a notorious federal minister is indeed afoot. This is no longer about justice or the merit of the case, but about the desperation of political operatives confronted by the utter frivolity of their case.



”With this development, it is now obvious that Nafiu Bala Gombe and his handlers are trying to turn the judiciary into a shopping mall where you pick and choose judges suitable for your political schemes.



“You cannot file a case and then begin to dictate which judge should hear it simply because proceedings are not going your way. No litigant has the right to choose a judge in his own matter.”

The party said the attempt to seek an indefinite adjournment after the clear direction of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court for a speedy trial, in fact, raised serious questions about the willingness of the lower courts to obey express orders from superior courts.



”Instead of allowing the matter to proceed expeditiously, as any aggrieved plaintiff genuinely seeking justice would, Bala and his handlers are looking for ways to stall the case until they are able to find a judge willing to do their bidding and pervert the course of justice.

”We regret to say that this is exactly the kind of political interference and behind-the-scenes manipulation that has brought the judiciary into disrepute.

”We want to state clearly that the ADC will continue to stand by the rule of law. But the rule of law must not be replaced with judicial intimidation or forum shopping.



The courts must remain independent, and judicial officers must be allowed to do their work without political interference or orchestrated campaigns designed to influence proceedings.”, Abdullahi stated

Meanwhile, Atiku, Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen have picked the ADC presidential nomination forms.

Amaech had his presidential nomination form picked for him by friends and supporters under the acronym of CRA, meaning Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.



The collection of Amaechi’s presidential nomination form was confirmed by his media side, David Iyofa.

Also, Hayatu-Deen was the first presidential aspirant to indicate interest in the race for the presidential ticket of the ADC.

His campaign team stormed the Abuja national secretariat of the party to a rousing reception from a massive crowd of supporters, party members, youth groups, and well-wishers during the official pickup of his presidential nomination form.

National Organising Secretary of the ADC, Chinedu Idigo, presented a nomination form to Hayatu-Deen, whose expression of interest was described as an early show of strength, organisation, and growing national momentum behind his candidacy.

Speaking shortly after receiving the form, Hayatu-Deen said the 2027 election must be centered on rebuilding the economic and security foundations of the country.



“Nigerians are tired of living in fear. They are tired of watching businesses struggle, jobs disappear, and the cost of basic necessities rise beyond what ordinary people can afford,” he said.

“This election cannot be about politics as usual. It must be about how to secure our communities, rebuild confidence in the economy, create jobs at scale, and make life more affordable for millions of Nigerians.”

Hayatu-Deen said insecurity remains one of the biggest threats to Nigeria’s future, warning that no country can prosper when farmers cannot safely access their farms, businesses operate under fear, and investors lack confidence in the system.



“We cannot build prosperity in an atmosphere of fear and instability. Security is the foundation upon which every strong economy is built,” he stated.

The ADC presidential aspirant also pledged to pursue policies aimed at reducing the cost of doing business, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, expanding opportunities for young people, and driving broad-based economic growth.

“I have spent decades helping businesses grow and supporting the creation of jobs. I understand what it takes to build institutions, unlock investment, and create opportunities at scale. Nigeria has the talent and potential to succeed, but we need disciplined leadership and serious execution. This is why I am putting my best foot forward,” he added.



In the meantime, in Anambra State, the exit of Peter Obi from ADC seems not to have blighted the prospects of the party as members affirmed their support for the party, insisting that they remain loyal to the David Mark and Rauf Aregbeshola leadership of the party.

The state chapter of the party stated this to journalists after a leadership consultative meeting held in Awka, Anambra State.

Dr. Ndubuisi Nwobu, the Deputy Governorshsip candidate of ADC in Anambra during the November 2025 governorship election, said the leadership of the party in the state has met and resolved to stay put in ADC and also work for the party in the forthcoming election.

He added that even though the party was pained by Obi’s exit, the party wishes them well and hope that someday they will join hands with them to tackle the leadership challenges in the country.



Nwosu said: “The state leaders of our party have reaffirmed the loyalty and support of the ADC Anambra State chapter to the national leadership headed by Senator David Mark and his excellency, Rauf Aregbesola.

“We resolved to commend the founding chairman and former national chairman of the ADC, our brother, Ralph Nwosu, for the exemplary show of presenting the ADC platform as an umbrella body for the coalition, and his selfless role in navigating the coalition to its fruition.



“We wish to affirm that ADC’s birth is from Anambra State, and Anambra State will not be found wanting, and it’s in the interest of the party to achieve success come 2027 general elections. As for our brothers who have moved on to some other platforms, we wish them well. We look forward to a day they will all join us to rescue this country.”

However, while Anambra chapter of the party is lining up behind the Mark leadership, fresh crisis has erupted within the Jigawa State chapter following the emergence of a new state executive committee and the announcement of the expulsion of prominent party figures, including Senator Sabo Muhammad Nakudu.

The factional congress, held yesterday, produced a new leadership through consensus, with Honourable Kabiru Hussaini Na-Rungo elected as state chairman.



Ahmad Sankara Gerawa emerged as Deputy Chairman, while Nuraini Usman Hadejia was elected Secretary of the party.

Other officials elected during the congress included Abba Chamo as Vice Chairman I, Alhaji Ahmad Yamaya as Vice Chairman II, Alhaji Musa Idris Auyo as Vice Chairman III, Zakaria Ismail Maaji as Assistant Secretary and Bashir Usman Doko as Treasurer.

Shortly after their inauguration, the newly elected chairman, Na-Rungo, announced the suspension and expulsion of several prominent members, including Senator Nakudu, Bashir Adamu Jumbo, Alhaji Abba Anas and Alhaji Ahmed Mahmud Gumel.

“I want to make it categorically clear that any individual who refuses to register and identify with the new legitimate leadership of ADC under the recognised structure in Jigawa State stands expelled from the party in accordance with the constitution and guidelines of our party,” Na-Rungo declared.