betPawa Splashes Millions on Sporting Lagos, Others as NNL Super 4 Crowns Hstoric Season

Sporting Lagos emerged champions of a dramatic Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 4 tournament in Ikenne, Ogun State, yesterday, capping a season many stakeholders believe was transformed by betPawa’s groundbreaking Locker Room Bonus initiative.

The final day of the Super 4 delivered a tense and dramatic finish, with three clubs — Sporting Lagos, Inter Lagos, and Doma United — all entering the concluding fixtures with realistic chances of lifting the title.

Only Ranchers Bees were out of the running after suffering defeats in their opening two matches against the Lagos clubs.

The decisive final round produced more twists at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

Inter Lagos defeated Sporting Lagos 1-0 in a hard-fought encounter, but despite the defeat, Sporting Lagos still emerged champions of the 2025/26 NNL Super 4 tournament on goal difference after both Lagos clubs finished level on points.

At the second venue, Ranchers Bees closed their campaign on a winning note with a convincing 3-1 victory over Doma United, ending the Savannah Tigers’ title hopes in the process.

The dramatic finale underlined the competitiveness that characterised the NNL season, a campaign heavily influenced by betPawa’s direct player reward model.

Following Sporting Lagos’ triumph, betPawa splashed over ₦2 million on the champions as part of an expanded Super 4 reward package that went beyond the standard matchday payout system used during the regular season.

Unlike the traditional Locker Room Bonus structure — where only the matchday squad and three technical officials receive ₦56,000 after a victory — the Super 4 payout was extended to the full 30-man squad and team officials, ensuring more players and backroom staff benefitted from the title success.

With Friday’s additional championship payout, Sporting Lagos earned more than ₦18 million in total from betPawa during the 2025/26 campaign.

The club had already accumulated ₦16,688,000 through the Locker Room Bonus during the regular season — the highest earnings among the Super 4 participants.

Inter Lagos and Doma United each received ₦11,592,000 during the regular campaign, while Ranchers Bees earned ₦9,016,000.

Across the entire league, the Locker Room Bonus system produced total payouts of ₦287,168,000, equivalent to approximately $211,643, with all 5,128 transactions successfully completed.

The initiative, introduced through betPawa’s partnership with the Nigeria National League, has been widely credited with increasing competitiveness and motivation throughout the season.

Statistics from the campaign reflected that intensity. Out of 272 matches played, 191 ended in home victories, accounting for 70.2 per cent of the games, while 49 matches ended in draws. Away wins occurred 32 times, representing 11.8 per cent.

Overall, 223 of the 272 matches — 82 per cent — produced winners, while 254 games, representing 93 per cent, recorded at least one goal.

Beyond the club rewards, betPawa also distributed ₦8.1 million in end-of-season awards across multiple categories.

Sporting Lagos striker Aliyu Baba won the Highest Goalscorer award and received ₦880,000, while Smart City FC earned ₦400,000 as the Best Behaved Team.

Paul Offor claimed the Best Coach award and ₦880,000, while Dele Aiyenugba received ₦880,000 after emerging as Best Goalkeeper.

The Most Valuable Player award went to Yahaya Hussaini, while Barnabas Imenger won the Goal of the Season category. Both players received ₦880,000.

Inter Lagos also earned ₦400,000 for having the Best Supporters Club, while the Anambra State Football Association received ₦400,000 as the Best State FA.

Reflecting on the season, betPawa’s Head of Local Marketing and CSR, Borah Omary Ndanyungu, said the initiative demonstrated the company’s commitment to supporting Nigerian football through direct impact on players and clubs.

“It was a pleasure for us to launch this Locker Room Bonus Sponsorship in Nigeria and hopefully we can also extend to the women,” she said.

Officials and players across the four Super 4 clubs also expressed appreciation for the initiative and voiced hopes that the Locker Room Bonus model would extend into the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), allowing promoted teams and players to continue benefiting from the performance-based rewards.

For many observers, the dramatic finale in Ikenne not only produced a deserving champion in Sporting Lagos but also highlighted how innovative financial incentives can reshape competitiveness, professionalism, and player welfare in Nigerian football.