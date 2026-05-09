Federal Civil Service Commission Strategic Plan: From Strategy to Performance

By Tunji Olaopa

The inauguration of the 10th Federal Civil Service Commission in December 2023 is a strategic one, because it constitutes a most fundamental plank in the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The Agenda’s objective is meant to be a game changing catalytic renewal of Nigeria’s development and democratic governance journey, with the federal civil service bureaucracy acknowledged as a very key strategic partner institution in galvanizing the envisaged national transformation. Hence, the marching order given by HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the reconstituted Commission at its inauguration to “… competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation and digitization of the federal bureaucracy … in full adherence to the Renewed Hope agenda.” This marching order recognizes the Commission’s role as one gatekeeper with a pivotal significance and positioning to rewire the brain and the organizational intelligent quotient (IQ) for the much-required capacitation and culture change badly required to transform the professional status of the federal civil service.

To be able to achieve its inauguration and constitutional mandates, the FCSC did its home work thoroughly in terms of jumpstarting a series of repositioning seminal and practical brainstorming that culminated in the fashioning, first of its Repositioning Plan early in 2024, and finalization of the FCSC Strategic Plan (2026-2030) in the last quarter of 2025. The Strategic Plan is founded on a clear premise and acceptance of the fact that the FCSC constitute a very significant part of the overall bureaucratic, structural and institutional decline of the Nigerian public service system. To therefore serve its mandates properly, the FCSC recognized that it needs to reinvent itself through an internal change programme that properly restructure its reform credentials.

Since the strategy has been formulated and it’s a step to roll out, the question for us then becomes one of how the FCSC move from strategy to implementation and to performance outcome? In administrative terms, this is a fundamental question. The first leg in concretizing the implementation of the Strategic Plan for us is this Workshop. To set the implementation plan in progress, there is the critical need, as first order of business, to achieve some key baseline objectives:

• Deepen participants’ understanding of the of the FCSC Strategic Plan 2026-2030 initiatives, programmes and projects;

• Review the implementation roadmap, translating the Strategic Plan into actionable and SMART outcomes;

• Identify critical enablers to ensure effective implementation and sustainability of the strategic initiatives and programmes;

• Enable internal stakeholders better understand and contribute to the implementation plan and roadmap;

• Secure FCSC leadership buy-in, commitment and ownership of the emerging plan

At the risk of restating the obvious, for emphasis, the Strategic Plan is the Commission’s fundamental document that is meant to enable deep reflection on the transitioning of the FCSC from its present state to a much desired and desirable state of efficient operations and performance. So, what is the Strategic Plan set to achieve for the FCSC in its transitioning phase? The simple answer is that the Plan is meant to set the FCSC on a path of sustained performance based on the successful implementation of its change management programmes and activities. This will be achieved around four main domains:

• Restoration of the Commission preeminent status as gatekeeper of a valued profession in game changing Nigeria’s national transformation

• Digital transformation with e-recruitment, CBT promotion exercise and digitalized Commission backend

• Professionalization of the Commission’s Secretariat

• Evidence-based scientific best practice methodology in strategy implementation, change management and in Commission’s internal administrative operations and bureaucratic efficiency.

All these key issues are not discrepant or discordant. Rather, they are fundamentally connected to the capacity of the FCSC to articulate its readiness to become the hub of system-wide administrative and institutional reform that the Renewed Hope Agenda demands. The current systemic, structural and institutional parameters deployed by the FCSC to set the performance and productivity tone in the federal civil service—in the MDAs—is currently very lose, lax and dysfunctional. The Commission therefore needs to urgently coordinate a collaborative effort with critical stakeholders to systematically rewire the brain of the federal bureaucracy for jumpstarting the critical paradigm shift in the productivity revolution that Nigeria urgently desires. The basic but significant matter that centers the constitutional mandate of the FCSC is that of gatekeeping the professional and public-spirited vocational status of the public service. In this wise, gatekeeping the public service is not a mere act of manning the entry-level dynamics of recruiting civil servants into the civil service.

Professional gatekeeping speaks to the entire administrative and institutional health and sustenance of the competences and skills set of an average civil servants and the constant regeneration of the system to backstop development and democratic governance undergirding the Renewed Hope Agenda. One of the key demands of the Strategic Plan is to articulate a sense of institutional gatekeeping that the FCSC must uphold to transform the civil service for capability readiness to perform. This implies that we transform the intelligence quotient of the FCSC itself in order to restore meritocratic and competency-based human resource management in the management of the career of federal officers in Nigeria. The remit of the institutional reform is to ensure that the FCSC articulate entry-level merit-based recruitment through a meritocratic regulation that ensures that the administrative oversight the FCSC possesses constitutionally is deployed towards enforcing the institution of a merit-based system even in the context of its application for diversity management alias federal character principle.

The gatekeeping therefore entails a disciplined oversight over the meritocratic regulation of recruitment, promotion, and discipline to ensure a professional, efficient, and ethical workforce, free from politicization, unbridled patronage and corruption. The FCSC becomes the constitutional guardian of administrative professionalism and human resource competence which aligns the system with its core values of political neutrality, professionalism and integrity.

In broader perspective, the Commission’s sustained public service vetting as gatekeeping is meant to (a) put in place a mandatory competitive recruitment assessment, examination and interviews ,to distil the recruitability of applicants for the jobs; (b) restore the professional credentials of the public service in ways that clarifies why it is a vocational calling that serves the public; (c) institute disciplinary control and ethical safeguards that challenge unethical and unprofessional conducts, unfair promotions and any other wrongdoing in the system; (d) establish strategic reprofiling that open up spaces that not only promote officers to higher public positions, especially the senior executive cadre which defines the intelligence of the system; but also upgrading the recruitment standards in ways that prepare the system for the fourth industrial revolution and the administrative requisite of modern democratic governance; and (e) minimize to the barest minimum all kinds of scams, patronage and corrupt practices that attach to employment and recruitment in the system.

To achieve these key objectives, the Strategic Plan emphasizes three key reform efforts. The first is the digital transformation of the recruitment, hiring and promotion exercises as well as the digitization of the Commission’s backend processes. The digitization and computerization will be geared towards modernizing the processes and programs of the Commission to bring them up to speed beyond the manual and fragmented analog systems. This is not a mere Information Technology project; rather, it is a fundamental shift in the FCSC operations and processes designed to reengineer the mechanisms of recruitment, talent management and the empowering of the staff to deliver faster, more transparent, and citizen-focused services. The second objective takes the digitization as one of the key steps towards the professionalization of the FCSC’s Secretariat. The endgame is to transform it fully into an expert house for professional HR advisory to all MDAs at the federal level.

The third objective concerns the institutional transformation of the internal operations of the FCSC. This will occur at three levels. The first requires the professionalization of the operations and systems in order to (i) strengthen the internal audit, (ii) improve resource allocation, (iii) articulate a sound financial management system, and (iv) concretize the communication and media profiles of the Commission to improve the public image and transparency of the Commission. The second demands a strategic M&E system for a continuous tracking of the progress and reporting dynamics across the four quadrants of merit-based recruitment, performance-driven promotion and promotion exercises, ethical and efficient disciplinary process and procedures, and institutional competence and capability development programs. Results and outputs management, with timely adjustments, will depend on such tools like digital dashboard, risk management matrix, quarterly, annual and mid-term evaluations, etc. The third involves developing standard operating procedures for any internal functions that do not have them yet. This will enable the FCSC to consolidate the implementation of the performance management system that will ensure that staff who worked creditably well are properly rewarded while consequence management tools are deployed to strengthen regulatory controls.

To recapitulate: The Strategic Plan of the FCSC, and the leadership ownership and stakeholders’ buy-in necessitated by the workshop, sums up an agelong national objective of getting the civil service system not only to regain its historic reputation as a value-based, meritocratic and efficient institution that safeguard professionalism and public service ethics. It is also to guide the civil service to take its place in the entire institutional architecture of the Nigerian state that advances development and democratic governance that empowers the citizens. It therefore becomes a must that the implementation of the strategic plan must be effectively and efficiently attended to. We need to silence the devils in the details and take the FCSC beyond its administrative doldrums and stagnancy.

*Address delivered by Prof. Tunji Olaopa, Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, at the Commission’s One-Day FCSC Strategic Plan Implementation Planning Workshop held in Abuja on May 4, 2026