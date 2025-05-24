Tinubu Felicitates Ex-Ekiti State Deputy Gov, Adelabu at 75

.Rejoices with Senator Magnus Abe at 60

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu felicitated a renowned educationist and former deputy governor of Ekiti State, Professor Modupe Adeola Adelabu, as she clocked 75 on May 23.

The President also rejoiced with a prominent politician, lawyer, and former Senator representing Rivers South-east Senatorial District Magnus Abe, as he marks 60th birthday on May 24, 2025.

A professor of education and princess of Ado-Ekiti, Adelabu served as deputy governor to former Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, becoming the third woman to occupy the position in the state.

The President, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended Professor Adelabu for her commitment to improving the standard of education in Nigeria and for her meritorious service to Ekiti.

Highlighting the former deputy governor’s contributions to the repository of knowledge, President Tinubu noted that her new book, ‘Navigating the Politics of Universal Education Policies in Nigeria,’ is a significant addition to the field, providing answers to some pressing challenges confronting policymakers.

While affirming that Adelabu remains a worthy role model for the womenfolk, President Tinubu wished her many more years of impactful work and God’s abiding grace.

Senator Abe won his first election to the Senate in April 2011. In a 2016 rerun poll, he secured another term.

President Tinubu highlighted Abe’s contributions to the country and his commitment to promoting peace and unity not only in Rivers State but in the entire Niger Delta region.

The President noted Senator Abe’s invaluable work as Commissioner for Information and Secretary to the Government in Rivers State from 2003 to 2007.

President Tinubu described Abe as a political ally who has continued to partner with him in his cravings for a stronger, economically viable and more united Nigeria under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President extended his warmest wishes and hopes for many more years of impact and success for the Senator.