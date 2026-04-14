MTN Expands Media Innovation Programme Cohort to 25 Fellows

Vanessa Obioha

MTN Nigeria has expanded the cohort size of its Media Innovation Programme (MIP) to 25 fellows for its 2026 edition. This marks a notable shift in the scale of the initiative since its inception in 2022.

The increase from 20 participants in previous editions, the company said, is symbolic of its 25-year presence in Nigeria, while also reflecting a broader commitment to deepening capacity within the country’s media ecosystem.

The programme, run in partnership with Pan-Atlantic University’s School of Media and Communication, has evolved into a platform for training media professionals at the intersection of journalism, technology and business. The expanded cohort also signals a growing demand for structured media development initiatives in an increasingly digital and competitive landscape.

Tobe Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Nigeria, said the decision to scale the fellowship reflects the need to invest in talent capable of shaping the industry’s future.

“The Media Innovation Programme reflects our commitment to supporting the growth and evolution of the media industry by providing access to knowledge, exposure, and meaningful engagement with the realities shaping it,” he said.

The six-month programme combines academic coursework with industry exposure, including an international study visit to the University of Johannesburg, where participants engage with media, business and policy leaders.

Dean of the School of Media and Communication, Ikechukwu Obiaya, noted that the initiative continues to bridge theory and practice, equipping participants with the skills required to navigate a rapidly evolving media environment.

“The Media Innovation Programme lives up to our institutional goal of forming competent professionals who will make a difference in society,” he said.

Since its launch, the programme has produced alumni who have gone on to occupy roles across major media organisations and launch independent platforms, contributing to shifts in storytelling across both traditional and digital channels.

Applications for the 2026 edition are currently open and will close on April 22, with the selection process expected to remain competitive. Successful applicants will commence the programme in May 2026.