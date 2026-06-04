Dangote Refinery Ramps Up to 700,000 bpd, Eyes Global Refining Leadership

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has increased its crude oil processing capacity to 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) in a performance test conducted by the Process Licensors, marking a significant milestone in the facility’s operational expansion and further cementing its position as the world’s largest single-train petroleum refinery.

The increase sees the refinery surpass its nameplate capacity of 650,000 bpd, highlighting its engineering capability and operational efficiency. The achievement demonstrates the refinery’s ability to process additional feedstock while optimizing performance across its production units.

Vice-President for Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, said the ramp-up forms part of a broader strategy to more than double the refinery’s capacity.

According to Edwin, the ramp-up is part of a broader, ambitious strategy to more than double capacity to 1.4 million bpd within 30 months, positioning the facility as potentially the largest refinery globally.

He added that “the expansion is expected to boost Nigeria’s energy self-sufficiency, eliminate the country’s dependence on imported refined products and strengthen its position as a regional export hub,” noting that “the Refinery’s growth trajectory reflects a deliberate move toward continental and global refining dominance, not just domestic supply sufficiency.”

Owned by Nigerian industrialist and philanthropist Aliko Dangote, the refinery commenced fuel production in 2024 and has steadily increased output of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and other refined petroleum products.

The facility has rapidly emerged as a major supplier to domestic and international markets, exporting refined petroleum products to several African countries and key European destinations, including the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands. It has also supplied gasoline to the United States market and jet fuel to Saudi Arabia.

In addition, Dangote Refinery has strengthened its role as a stabilizer in the oil and gas sector amid ongoing disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East, with many African countries increasingly turning to the refinery to enhance their energy security.

In another milestone, Dangote Petroleum Refinery became the world’s largest exporter of jet fuel in April, according to S&P Global Commodities.

The refinery has also played a significant role in stabilizing fuel supplies in Nigeria, helping to reduce dependence on imported petroleum products and easing pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves. Its expansion aligns with national efforts to enhance local refining capacity and maximize value from Nigeria’s crude oil resources.

Growing production volumes have attracted increased interest from global crude suppliers and commodity trading firms, with the refinery sourcing feedstock from both domestic and international producers to support rising output levels.

Looking ahead, Aliko Dangote has outlined plans to transform the facility into the world’s largest refinery by 2028, targeting a processing capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day. The proposed expansion is expected to generate substantial economic benefits, including job creation, increased industrial activity and improved trade balances.

The refinery is also expected to strengthen downstream manufacturing through the reliable supply of LPG and other industrial feedstocks, including polypropylene used in packaging materials and consumer goods production. Future plans also include the supply of Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB), a key raw material used in detergent manufacturing.

