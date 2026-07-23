Tuggar Campaign Refutes Allegiance to Abubakar, Denounces Outcome of Bauchi APC Guber Primary

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The campaign organisation of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar Thursday refuted a report that supporters of the erstwhile Minister of Foreign Affairs had decided to back the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mohammed Abubakar, in the 2027 governorship election in Bauchi.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Tuggar, Alkasim Abdulkadir, the campaign described the reports as false, insisting they did not reflect the position of the Tuggar Campaign Organisation.

According to the statement, those who addressed the press and claimed to be speaking for Tuggar’s supporters had themselves acknowledged that they were not authorised to represent the former minister or make declarations on his behalf.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports claiming that supporters of Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar have accepted the outcome of the APC governorship primary in Bauchi State and shifted their allegiance. This claim is false and does not represent the position of the Tuggar Campaign Organisation,” the statement said.

It added: “The individuals who addressed the press openly admitted they were not speaking on behalf of Ambassador Tuggar and had no authority to make declarations in his name. Their views are personal and cannot be presented as those of the Ambassador or his supporters.”

The campaign further maintained that no valid APC governorship primary election took place in Bauchi State, arguing that the process being described as a consensus did not satisfy the requirements of internal party democracy.

According to the organisation, the purported consensus was neither preceded by extensive consultations nor based on the voluntary agreement of all aspirants and critical stakeholders within the party.

“The Tuggar Campaign Organisation maintains that no valid APC governorship primary election was conducted in Bauchi State. The so called consensus was neither preceded by broad consultation nor based on the voluntary agreement of all aspirants and key stakeholders.

“It therefore cannot be regarded as a legitimate consensus under the principles of internal party democracy. Ambassador Tuggar remains committed to the APC, its constitution, and the rule of law,” the statement added.

The campaign also urged media organisations to verify claims made by groups purporting to speak for the former minister, stressing that only official statements from the Tuggar Campaign Organisation should be regarded as representing its position.

“We urge the media to distinguish between the statements of self appointed groups and the official position of the Tuggar Campaign Organisation. Ambassador Tuggar’s support base spans all 20 local government areas of Bauchi State and cannot be represented by a handful of individuals,” the statement noted.