Layi Abidoye Installed as 3rd District 9112 Governor

Rotarian Olayioye Abidoye has been officially installed as the third Governor of Rotary International District 9112 in Lagos. The memorable ceremony, attended by over 1,000 guests, marked a significant milestone just days after the new Rotary year began on 1 July.

Professor Toyin Ashiru chaired the occasion, while Yemi Shodimu, supported by Assistant Governor Adewale Abdul and Charter President Winifred Ebiye, masterfully handled the proceedings.

Immediate past District Governor Rotarian Lanre Adedoyin called the event to order, ensuring all Rotary protocols were observed with customary dignity.

Installation committee chairman Assistant Governor Adekemi Folorunsho delivered a warm welcome address.

She described the gathering as more than a simple change of leadership, stating: “Rotary is not about temporary gestures, but about projects, fellowships, relationships and leadership that outlive our tenure.”

His Majesty the Olona of Adaland, Oba Dr. Oyetunde Ojo, Ogunbodun I, offered royal blessings as Royal Father of the Day.

Among the distinguished guests was Rotary International President Olayinka Hakeem Babalola, whose birthday coincided with the occasion. He joined the newly installed District Governor in cutting a celebratory birthday cake, adding a delightful personal touch to the evening.

Also present were District 9112 Governor -elect, Uyi Sowobi and District Governor Nominee, Rtn Ehi Braimah, alongside other top Rotarians from sister District 9111, underscoring the strong spirit of fellowship across the region.

Dignitaries in attendance also included: Distinguished Royal Personality Etubom Dr. Sir Anthony Ani, Special Guest of Honour Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, doyen of Nigerian District Governors Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, Guest Speaker Barrister Babatunde Ogala, and numerous past district governors.

In his acceptance speech, the new District Governor Abidoye emphasised immediate action and gratitude through service.

He outlined an ambitious agenda featuring transformative projects such as a N350 million eye hospital, the renovation of Sea School in Apapa, the donation of five ultrasound machines to a Mother and Child Hospital, and enhanced fire response capabilities supported by N142.825 million.

The evening was further enlivened by a spirited cultural performance and live music from Adewale Ayuba, whose evergreen tunes had guests on their feet dancing joyfully in the fully packed hall.

This installation builds upon the strong foundation laid by previous leaders in District 9112, reinforcing Rotary’s enduring commitment to humanitarian service, ethical leadership, and community impact across Nigeria.