Troops Kill Bandit Kingpins, Dismantle Hideouts in Sokoto Border Communities

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have recorded a major operational success against bandits terrorising Sokoto and Zamfara states, killing several insurgents including top kingpins and dismantling their fortified hideouts.

The offensive was carried out around Dangulbi and Kurawa villages in Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto State, a high ground bordering Zamfara that has long served as a bandit enclave.

A credible security source who pleaded anonymity disclosed the development to newsmen in Sokoto on Saturday, confirming that the operation delivered a heavy blow to criminal elements operating in the axis.

According to the source, the troops engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle after storming their camps on the high grounds that offered them strategic advantage over security forces and civilians.

Several bandits were neutralised during the encounter, with the source revealing that some of the kingpins coordinating attacks in the border communities were among those killed.

Numerous other bandits escaped with varying degrees of gun wounds and fled into forests extending into neighbouring states, the source added.

The operation was executed by personnel of the 8 Division, Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other security agencies and local vigilante groups familiar with the terrain.

The source said soldiers recovered a cache of weapons and motorcycles used by the bandits to launch attacks and move swiftly across the porous border communities.

He described the swift response, professionalism and courage displayed by the military personnel as instrumental in averting what could have been a tragic incident for residents of Tureta LGA.

“The army engaged them in a fierce battle. The bandits later retreated and fled into the forests in neighbouring States,” the source stated, noting that mop-up operations would continue in the area.

The success has drawn commendations from key stakeholders, including the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmad Aliyu on Security Matters, retired Colonel Ahmad Usman, and other citizens of the state.

Col. Usman and community leaders praised the Nigerian Army for the significant gains recorded against banditry in Sokoto, expressing hope that sustained operations will restore lasting peace to the border areas.