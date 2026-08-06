Tinubu Welcomes Rescue of 308 Abducted Citizens in Kwara, Niger States

•Directs security, stakeholders to strengthen early warning systems

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has praised the successful rescue of 308 Nigerian citizens, who were abducted in different attacks in Niger and Kwara states.

One hundred and sixty-three of those rescued were abducted from Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area, in Kwara State, while 145 were from Niger State.

The victims were rescued from the Kainji Lake National Park Forest in New Bussa Local Government Area of Niger State. This followed a coordinated intelligence-driven operation by National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), involving personnel from the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigeria Police.

It was the largest rescue operation ever carried out on the same day by the joint security team.

Tinubu, in a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed deep appreciation to the leadership and personnel of the security agencies for their bravery, seamless inter-agency collaboration, and dedication, which made the recovery of the victims possible.

The president said, “The successful execution of this intelligence-led operation demonstrates the growing efficiency and collaboration among our security services.

“I commend our gallant men and women in uniform for their bravery and unwavering commitment to safeguarding Nigerian lives.”

The statement said the rescued citizens were receiving first aid and essential medical care at a medical facility at Wawa Cantonment.

Upon completion of their medical evaluations, they would be formally handed over to their state governments for comprehensive care and reunification with their families.

While applauding the return of the victims, the president stressed the imperative of bolstering national security infrastructure to prevent future occurrences.

He directed security agencies and relevant stakeholders to immediately strengthen early warning mechanisms, enhance community-level intelligence gathering, and improve rapid response capabilities to avert similar incidents across the country.

Tinubu reassured Nigerians that his administration remained steadfast in its resolve to eliminate security threats, protect vulnerable communities, and restore lasting peace across every corner of the nation.