PSC Appoints AIG Auwal Mohammed Academy Commandant, Deploys Eight CPs

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Auwal Musa Mohammed as the new Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

It has also ordered the deployment of eight Commissioners of Police to various state commands as part of efforts to sustain operational effectiveness within the Nigeria Police Force.

According to a statement by the Head of Protocol and Public Relations of the Commission, Mr. Torty Njoku Kalu, the postings followed the promotion of former Commissioners of Police and were necessitated by operational exigencies.

According to the statement, AIG Mohammed brought more than 33 years of policing experience, spanning operations, investigations, intelligence-led policing and training to his new appointment.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and a Master of Science degree in Public Policy from Bayero University.

Before his appointment, he served as Commandant of the Police College, Maiduguri; Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State, and Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zones 3 and 6.

He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The Commission also approved the deployment of eight Commissioners of Police to various state commands.

They were CP Afolabi Wilfred Olutokunbo to Abia State; CP Ayodeji Faniyan, to Plateau State; CP Saka Adewale Ajao to Bayelsa State; CP Ajo Geoffrey Ordue to Cross River State; CP Nnanna Oji Ama to Anambra State; CP Patrick Daaor to Edo State; CP Tijani Murtala to Jigawa State; and CP Samuel Erale Etaifo to Delta State.

Presiding over the Commission’s meeting, Board Member and Commissioner, he said, “I, Hon. Justice Paul Adamu Galumje (JSC, Rtd.), charged the newly deployed senior police officers to discharge their responsibilities with professionalism, impartiality and integrity.”

He urged them to “stand firm, uphold the rule of law, and remain neutral and diligent” in the discharge of their duties.