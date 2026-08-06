NDC Sets Up National Reconciliation C’ttee to Resolve All Its Post-primary Disputes

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has constituted a seven-member National Reconciliation Committee to engage aggrieved aspirants across the country and resolve disputes arising from the party’s recently concluded primaries, as it moved to consolidate internal cohesion ahead of the 2027 general election.

The committee, which will be chaired by political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, with Buba Galadima as co-chairman, is expected to begin consultations with aspirants and party stakeholders immediately after its inauguration scheduled for today at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

In a statement jointly signed by the National Chairman of the party, Senator Cleopas Moses, and the National Secretary, Mr. Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, the NDC said the committee was established to address all outstanding grievances generated by the primary elections and strengthen party unity.

Other members of the committee were Mohammed Sanni Takori (Vice Chairman), Babatunde Alli (Secretary), Mrs. Dudu Mamman Manuga, Hon. Salvador Adegoke Moshood and Alhaji Haruna Pai.

The party also announced the establishment of three zonal reconciliation sub-committees covering the North, South-south and South-east geopolitical zones to complement the work of the national panel.

The development came as several candidates whose names were recently published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) expressed appreciation to the party’s National Leader and former Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, for what they described as his role in stabilising the party during the nomination process.

The candidates said Dickson helped calm tensions generated by delays in the publication of candidates’ names and handled post-primary disagreements transparently without yielding to allegations of financial inducement or manipulation.