Sokoto: Tambuwal Decries Renewed Bandit Attacks, Seeks Urgent Security Intervention

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

A former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has expressed grief over renewed attacks by bandits and terrorists in parts of Sokoto State, saying the resurgence has left many dead, others kidnapped and entire communities displaced.

In a statement, yesterday, by his media office, Tambuwal said the renewed violence has worsened the humanitarian and security situation in rural communities, with residents now living under constant fear of abduction, killings and cattle rustling.

The senator particularly condoled with the people of Kebbe Local Government Area and the family of Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Hussaini Balarabe, who was reportedly killed during a fierce gun battle with armed bandits.

Describing the officer’s death as “deeply painful and unacceptable,” Tambuwal said the loss of every innocent life represents an irreparable tragedy for families and communities.

“The death of ASP Hussaini Balarabe in the line of duty is a painful reminder of the enormous sacrifices our security personnel make every day to protect our people,” he stated.

Tambuwal also extended his sympathies to residents of Shagari Local Government Area following renewed terrorist attacks that have subjected communities to fear, including the abduction of residents and the rustling of livestock.

“Our people in Shagari and other affected communities should not be left to face these criminal elements alone. They deserve adequate protection, and we must do everything possible to restore their confidence and enable them to return to their communities, farms, and livelihoods without fear,” he said.

The former governor further commiserated with the people of Sabon Birni Local Government Area, noting that communities in the area have continued to suffer deadly attacks, killings and abductions by armed groups.

He added that the recurring attacks posed a serious threat to agriculture, commerce and the socio-economic wellbeing of rural dwellers.

While commending the courage of security personnel confronting the criminal elements, Tambuwal urged governments at all levels and security agencies to strengthen intelligence gathering, surveillance and rapid-response capacity across vulnerable communities.

“We must strengthen intelligence gathering, surveillance, and rapid-response mechanisms. Security operations must be sustained, coordinated, and adequately resourced until these communities are safe and the criminal elements are decisively dealt with,” he stressed.

The senator also appealed to residents to support security agencies with credible information, while urging traditional rulers and community leaders to strengthen cooperation.

“Security is a collective responsibility. Government, security agencies, traditional institutions, community leaders, and citizens must work together,” he said.