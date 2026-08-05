Wike: Amaechi’s Vice Presidency of No Use to Rivers Peoples, Has Zero Electoral Value

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has launched an attack on his predecessor and former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, saying his candidacy as presidential running mate to Atiku Abubakar on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC) is of no benefit to the people of Rivers State.

Delivering the attack at a media chat in Abuja, yesterday, Wike alleged that Amaechi was a political liability with no electoral value in Rivers State or the wider South-south region.

Wike insisted that the Rivers electorate would not be cajoled by Amaechi’s vice presidential ambition, saying never in the history of Rivers State, from 1999, has the state enjoyed the type of attention it is now enjoying under President Bola Tinubu.

He highlighted major infrastructure developments in Rivers State, such as the Bonny Road project, saying the state has received unprecedented federal attention under the current political dispensation compared to previous administrations.

Wike claimed that Amaechi did not command followership and could not point to tangible achievements his leadership brought to the people of Rivers State and the South-south.

Wike alleged that Amaechi failed to secure significant votes in Rivers State across multiple election cycles despite holding high-profile positions.

He stated, “If you are choosing a vice presidential candidate, a running mate, I’m sure the only factor that has been used to choose Rotimi Amaechi, maybe financial, because the former governor lacks the capacity to deliver votes.

“He has never won a presidential election after 2011, when I was the Director of Campaign. Never! He was the Director-General of Buhari in 2015 when he was governor; why did he not get 25 per cent?

“He was the DG in 2019 when he was a super minister; why did he not get 25 per cent? He supported Atiku in 2023; how come he didn’t get 15 per cent?”

The FCT minister accused Amaechi of political inconsistency, stating that he has previously criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries as corrupt and irregular, only to turn around and participate in or benefit from the same system.

Wike said, “This was the same man, just one month ago, who said the APC primary is manual, full of irregularity, and corruption.

“How can we talk about removing a government that we are saying there is no election, and then we are in another election? The same man now is benefiting from the corruption, from irregularities of the same system.”

He justified why the region would reject Amaechi’s national ambitions, pointing to his past political decisions, including Amaechi’s open opposition to former President Goodluck Jonathan—a fellow South-south man—during his 2015 re-election bid, as well as his perceived role in the removal of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The FCT minister stated, “A South-south person wanted to go for a second term. You were proud you kicked him out. Now, will South-south be happy for you to be vice president?

“You think that people have forgotten?”

Wike added that the electorate in the region would demand accountability for those actions.

The minister also referenced the recent exchanges between the presidency and the Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, following a meeting with Tinubu, and accused Onaiyekan of partisanship in the 2023 general election.

Wike, who conceded that constructive criticism was valid, stated that religious leaders undermined their credibility when their commentary was purely biased.

He said, “If a religious leader is seen taking a side, it becomes difficult for people to see their comments as helpful. Onaiyekan’s political leanings in 2023 were not hidden.”

Wike alleged, “I am aware of the position of Cardinal Onaiyekan; all of us know, it’s not hidden, whom he supports; everybody knows that. It’s not every time you say things are bad; nobody has heard you say the government has done this well.

“The point I am trying to make is that, as a leader, commend the government when it has done well in certain areas. Criticise, but acknowledge areas of progress, ‘but you should improve in these other areas.’”

ADC to Wike: Your Attacks on Amaechi Reveal Fear of Rising Opposition

The ADC leadership in Rivers State accused Wike of displaying anxiety over the growing strength of the opposition ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party said Wike’s recent criticism of Amaechi stemmed more from fear than political confidence.

In a statement by the state publicity secretary, Chizy Enyi, ADC described the minister’s comments as contradictory, stating that his repeated attacks on opposition figures undermine his claim that they pose no electoral threat.

The statement said, “It is ironic that a man who has repeatedly claimed that the opposition poses no threat has continued to devote so much time and energy attacking the very people he says have no electoral value.

“Such contradictions betray anxiety rather than confidence.”

ADC maintained that Amaechi remained one of the most influential political figures to emerge from Rivers State, insisting that his record in governance and national leadership “speaks for itself” and requires no validation from political opponents.

Responding to Wike’s assertion that the outcome of the 2027 election was already certain, ADC stated that no individual or political party could predetermine the will of the electorate.

According to the opposition party, every election is shaped by prevailing political realities. It stressed that the people of Rivers State, not political declarations, would determine the outcome of the next general election.

ADC also urged public office holders to focus on addressing pressing national challenges, including economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment, and inadequate infrastructure, instead of engaging in political confrontations.

It said, “It is also curious that the minister now seeks to present himself as the sole custodian of Rivers State’s political destiny.

“Rivers State belongs to its people, not to any individual.”