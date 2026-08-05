Tinubu Approves Up to 80% Pay Rise for 250,000 Armed Forces Personnel

• New salary scale effective Sept. 1

•Brig. Gen. and above get 30% raise, Colonel to warrant officer get 50%

• Private and sergeant to receive 80% pay rise

•Annual military wage bill increases from N660bn to N924bn

• Senate committee hails President, says fresh move will strengthen anti-terror war

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





In a major move aimed at boosting troop morale and strengthening Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, banditry and other security threats, President Bola Tinubu has approved salary increases of between 30 and 80 per cent for about 250,000 personnel of the Armed Forces.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement issued yesterday, disclosed that under the new arrangement, which becomes effective from September 1, 2026, officers above the rank of colonel would enjoy a 30 per cent salary increase.

This applies to Brigadier-Generals, Major-Generals, Lieutenant Generals and Generals.

Personnel from colonel down to warrant officer would have a 50 per cent increase, while Private to Staff Sergeant will have an 80 per cent increase.

The pay package will increase the yearly salary bill for the country’s armed forces personnel from N660 billion to N924 billion.

The President has always praised the courage and sacrifices of members of the armed forces as they confront the scourge of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism in some parts of the country.

According to Tinubu: “The men and women who help to keep us safe in our homes must be supported and appreciated in the course of their duties to our nation.

“Our administration will continue to prioritise troop welfare and modernise the armed forces by providing the weapons and technological tools needed to discharge their duties.

“Our administration believes that no nation can achieve greatness without security. We therefore remain resolute in mobilising all military and law enforcement assets to eliminate security threats and protect the lives and property of all Nigerians

“I urge our servicemen to take our gesture as a sign of our deep appreciation of the services they render to our fatherland. Together we shall prevail over the enemies intent on destroying the fabric of our nation.”

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), had about two weeks ago, while delivering the keynote address at a one-day training and financial empowerment workshop for widows and wives of service personnel serving in theatres of operation, disclosed the government’s plan to raise the salary of the military.

Musa had said: “When I was Chief of the Defence Staff, our soldiers were receiving N49,000. Two years ago, I made efforts to have it increased to N100,000, and that was achieved.

“We are, however, still making efforts for it to be increased further. We know our President is a listening father who will ensure that our troops are well remunerated because they are sacrificing so much. I am confident that Mr. President will soon announce another increase in the salaries of our personnel.

“So, we should continue to pray for our President, our leaders, and our troops on the front line.”

The minister added: “Through the Renewed Hope Agenda, Mr President continues to implement policies that promote enterprise development, strengthen skills acquisition, and broaden access to economic opportunities. His firm belief that entrepreneurs are the engine of economic growth continues to inspire programmes that enable Nigerians to build sustainable businesses and improve their quality of life.”

The Minister also presented a cheque for N250 million to the beneficiaries of the capacity-building programme.

“We want you to know that we appreciate your sacrifice. We will continue to support your wives and spouses by empowering them to become entrepreneurs who can sustain their families while you defend the nation. “We appreciate your service and will ensure that your sacrifices are not in vain,” he added.

Meanwhile, the President has won the backing of the Senate Committee on Defence over the newly approved salary increase for personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces, with the committee describing the package as a major morale booster that should galvanise the military to intensify the fight against insecurity across the country.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said the presidential approval, which raises the salaries of military personnel by between 30 and 80 per cent effective September 1, 2026, demonstrates the administration’s commitment to the welfare of officers and men risking their lives to defend the country’s territorial integrity.

In a statement issued yesterday, Lawan described the salary review as “a masterstroke of compassionate and strategic leadership,” saying the decision reflected President Tinubu’s recognition of the sacrifices being made daily by members of the Armed Forces in combating terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security threats.

According to him, the new salary structure is not only comprehensive but also equitable, as it caters for personnel across all ranks while giving greater consideration to frontline troops engaged in combat operations.

The president of the 9th Senate noted that junior military personnel, including Privates, Lance Corporals, Corporals, Sergeants and Staff Sergeants, would receive an 80 per cent increase in their emoluments, while officers from the rank of Warrant Officer to Colonel would benefit from a 50 per cent increase. Senior officers up to the rank of General are to receive a 30 per cent salary adjustment.

Lawan said the implementation of the new salary structure would increase the annual military wage bill from N660 billion to N924 billion, representing an additional government investment of N264 billion in the welfare of military personnel.

He added that about 250,000 members of the Armed Forces would benefit from the review, expressing confidence that the enhanced remuneration would significantly improve morale and provide the confidence required to confront the country’s numerous security challenges.

“The Commander-in-Chief has demonstrated that the welfare of the men and women who stand in the line of fire to protect our sovereignty is a top priority of this administration,” he said.

The former Senate President, however, urged the Armed Forces to reciprocate the Federal Government’s gesture by demonstrating greater dedication to duty and improved operational efficiency.

According to him, improved welfare should translate into better service delivery and a renewed commitment to defeating criminal elements threatening national peace and stability.

Lawan also called for closer collaboration among the Army, Navy and Air Force, stressing that enhanced funding must be accompanied by stronger operational coordination and intelligence sharing.

He said the era of inter-service rivalry and operational compartmentalisation should come to an end, arguing that the country’s complex security challenges require a unified military response.

He said: “As the resources and support for our military improve, so must the synergy among the various agencies of our security architecture. The old era of inter-service rivalry and operational compartmentalisation must give way to an unprecedented level of collaboration.

“The Army, Navy and Air Force must seamlessly integrate their operations and intelligence-sharing mechanisms. The complex nature of today’s threats demands that we not just fight as individual services, but as one unified, lethal and professional force.”

The defence committee chairman expressed optimism that the enhanced remuneration package would serve as a catalyst for what he described as a coordinated offensive capable of restoring peace to troubled parts of the country.

He also pledged sustained legislative support for the Armed Forces, assuring that the Senate Committee on Defence would continue to ensure adequate budgetary allocations for the security sector.

According to him, the committee would work to remove any legislative impediments capable of undermining efforts to defeat insurgency, terrorism and other security threats confronting the nation.

Lawan thanked Tinubu for approving the salary increase, describing the decision as a fitting reward for the sacrifices of the nation’s fighting forces and a significant investment in Nigeria’s security architecture.