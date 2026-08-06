After 80% Military Pay Rise, Musa Charges Personnel to Intensify Efforts in Crime Fight

• It’ll boost national security, Kalu declares

•Sultan: Community policing crucial

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade and Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, has charged personnel of the Armed Forces to view the newly approved salary increase as a renewed call to duty and redouble their efforts towards neutralising national security threats, protecting civilian lives and restoring stability across the country.

Musa gave the charge while appreciating President Bola Tinubu, for approving a historic 30 to 80 per cent salary increment for military personnel.

He described the decision as a significant boost to troop morale and a demonstration of the administration’s commitment to security sector reform.

Also, the Senator for Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has hailed Tinubu’s approval of a substantial salary increase for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Similarly, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has advocated community policing as a key strategy for tackling insecurity across the country.

However, a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Defence, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the salary adjustment, which takes effect from September 1, 2026, would directly benefit approximately 250,000 personnel across the three services of the Armed Forces.

The statement noted that the structure of the package prioritises frontline personnel, with junior ranks from Private to Staff Sergeant receiving an 80 per cent increase, middle-ranking officers and non-commissioned officers from Warrant Officer to Colonel receiving a 50 per cent increase, while senior military leadership would receive a 30 per cent adjustment.

Musa described the presidential directive as a decisive morale booster that reinforces the federal government’s commitment to improving the welfare of troops and strengthening the nation’s security architecture.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has once again demonstrated unwavering leadership and empathy for the brave men and women who put their lives on the line daily to preserve the peace and territorial integrity of our nation,” the minister said.

He added that the increase in annual personnel cost from N660 billion to N924 billion showed the president’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of military personnel.

“By raising the annual personnel cost from N660 billion to N924 billion, the president has matched words with concrete action, proving that the welfare of our troops remains paramount,” Musa stated.

He further expressed confidence that the improved remuneration would have a positive impact across various theatres of operation, from counter-insurgency missions in the North-East to operations against banditry, oil theft and kidnapping across the country.

“This subvention of financial hardship for our officers and soldiers will resonate across every theatre of operation; from those confronting insurgency in the North-East to troops tackling banditry, oil theft and kidnapping across the country,” he said.

He assured the president and Nigerians that the gesture would be reciprocated through renewed commitment, discipline and improved operational effectiveness by personnel of the Armed Forces.

Musa also reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to supporting Tinubu’s mandate through continuous modernisation of military equipment, enhancement of technological capabilities and improved living standards for personnel and their families.

Kalu: Pay Rise Will Boost National Security

Senator for Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has hailed President Bola Tinubu’s approval of a substantial salary increase for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He described the move as a strategic investment in national security and the welfare of troops battling insecurity across the country.

Kalu, who chairs the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission (SEDC), also urged military personnel and other security agencies to reciprocate the gesture by upholding professionalism, fairness and respect for the rights of citizens in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

Kalu through his official social media handles, said the approval underscored the administration’s recognition that the welfare of members of the Armed Forces should remain a national priority.

He noted that military personnel continued to make enormous sacrifices in defending Nigeria’s sovereignty, protecting lives and combating terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security threats across various theatres of operation.

“The decision by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to approve a salary increase for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces deserves commendation.

“It reflects an understanding that the welfare of those who defend our nation should remain a priority,” the former Abia State governor said.

According to him, improving the welfare of troops is both a moral obligation and a critical step towards strengthening the country’s security architecture.

“Every day, our servicemen and women make enormous sacrifices to protect lives, safeguard our territorial integrity and confront the security challenges facing our country.

“Supporting them with better welfare is not only the right thing to do, but also an investment in a stronger and more effective security system,” he stated.

Kalu, therefore, called on members of the Armed Forces and other security agencies to justify the confidence reposed in them by demonstrating courage, discipline and integrity in the performance of their duties.

“As this important gesture is being implemented, I encourage our military and other security agencies to continue to justify the confidence reposed in them by serving Nigerians with courage, professionalism, fairness and respect for human dignity.

“Nothing inspires public confidence more than security personnel who carry out their constitutional responsibilities with dedication and integrity,” he said.

The senator maintained that improved welfare would further boost the morale and operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces, stressing that national security remains the foundation for economic growth, national unity and sustainable development.

“A secure nation is the foundation of economic growth, national unity and sustainable development. With improved welfare, renewed commitment and the support of all Nigerians, I believe we can continue to make meaningful progress in securing our country,” Kalu added.

Community Policing is Key to Tackling Insecurity Across Nigeria, Declares Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has advocated community policing as a key strategy for tackling insecurity across the country.

The Sultan said sustainable peace could only be achieved through collaboration between security agencies and local communities.

Represented by the Chiroman Kano, Alhaji Adamu Lamido Sanusi, the Sultan spoke yesterday at the Arewa Awareness Summit on Unity Against Insecurity, held at Arewa House, Kaduna.

According to a statement, the Sultan said community members, particularly youths, possessed firsthand knowledge of their environment and should be actively involved in intelligence gathering and crime prevention.

“I personally believe in community policing. To fight crime, we have to work with the people,” he said.

The monarch added that he had consistently worked with Imams, religious leaders, youth groups and other community stakeholders to promote peace and strengthen security in his domain.

“I personally work with the Imams, religious leaders, youth groups and other community stakeholders to address the challenges in my area, working to ensure peace and security in the community,” he said.

He described intelligence gathering as indispensable in combating crime, noting that residents often have better knowledge of suspicious activities within their communities than outsiders.

“The people in the community, especially the youth, are already in the community. They know the community and the areas better than anyone else. You are able to gather more information through collaboration with the community and through multiple agencies working together in the community,” he said.

According to him, effective cooperation between communities and security agencies would significantly strengthen efforts to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

“So, this cooperation, this working together hand-in-hand, is highly important in fighting crime in our communities and in the country,” he added.

The Sultan also commended the organisers of the summit, describing the initiative as a timely platform for exchanging ideas and strengthening partnerships to address insecurity in Northern Nigeria.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Arewa for Peace, Unity, Cohesion and Development Initiative (ACI), Dr Abdullahi Idris, said the summit was convened to develop practical solutions to insecurity in Northern Nigeria.

He said participants were expected to develop strategies that would strengthen dialogue between communities and the government while promoting collective action against insecurity.

Also, Prof. Mohammed Tasiu Dan Sabo, who represented Prof. Ahmad Rufai, said military operations alone could not guarantee lasting peace.

“There has to be a link between security, justice, governance and livelihoods,” he said, stressing that “lasting peace cannot be achieved through military operations alone.”