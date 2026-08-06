NSCDC Dismisses Officers, Sanctions 79, Arrests 12 over Alleged Illegal Arms Ring

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has announced one of its most sweeping internal disciplinary actions in recent years, sanctioning 79 personnel for various acts of professional misconduct while simultaneously arresting 12 suspects over alleged illegal arms dealing and vandalism of critical national infrastructure.

The measures, announced yesterday by the Commandant General of the Corps, Professor Ahmed Audi, underscored what the NSCDC described as a renewed commitment to institutional accountability, discipline and the protection of national assets amid rising security challenges.

According to the Corps, disciplinary proceedings concluded under the Public Service Rules and the NSCDC Conditions of Service affected 75 personnel, comprising one Assistant Commandant General (ACG), two Deputy Commandants (DCs), 35 other senior officers and 37 junior officers.

The offences ranged from job racketeering, financial misconduct and theft to absenteeism without leave and acts considered prejudicial to national security.

The Corps said sanctions imposed included dismissal from service, compulsory retirement and recommendations for criminal prosecution where criminal liability was established.

Among the most serious cases was the February 18, 2026 operational incident at Rafin Gabas in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, during which the Commander of the NSCDC Mining Marshals in the area, Levi Agada, was killed.

Investigations, according to the Corps, found that two officers—Hosea Habila and Jibrin Labaran—engaged suspected illegal miners with firearms without authorisation during the operation. Both officers have been dismissed from service and recommended for criminal prosecution.

The NSCDC also disclosed that four officers were facing separate disciplinary proceedings over alleged involvement in illegal arms dealing.

The officers were Superintendent Tesie Victor Nnamdi of the Enugu State Command, Assistant Superintendent II Okwuruinya Uchenna and Assistant Superintendent II Obaji Sampson, both of the Ebonyi State Command, while Superintendent Achor Favour of the Nasarawa State Command is undergoing administrative disciplinary proceedings over allegations relating to the mistreatment and negligence of a teenage domestic worker, Mercy Hajara Muhammad.

In a related operation, the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’S SIS) arrested nine suspects across Ebonyi, Enugu, Kogi, Niger states and the Federal Capital Territory for alleged involvement in illegal firearms and ammunition trafficking.

Those arrested include Friday Nnanna Ujor, Chika Sampson Nwozaku, Nnanna Ujor Chinasa, Nnanna Fountain, Nnanna Abundant Ifechukwu, as well as three serving NSCDC officers identified as Tesie Victor Nnamdi, Okwuruinya Uchenna and Obaji Sampson.

The Corps also reported breakthroughs in its campaign against the vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure.

It said operatives intercepted six suspects allegedly transporting a trailer-load of vandalised railway sleepers at Sabon Wuse on July 25, 2026.